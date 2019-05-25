Air Force
Airman Daylon S. Moore, Airman Ryan A. Wiggins and Airman Jason R. Kubiak graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Moore is the son of Doug Moore of Lafayette, Louisiana, and Lanette Moore of Hamilton. He is a 2018 graduate of Darby High School. Wiggins is the son of Christina McHugh of Hamilton and Marcus Wiggins of Denton, Texas. He is a 2018 graduate of Corvallis High School. Kubiak is the son of Robert Kubiak of Hamilton and a 2013 graduate of Victor High School.
Marines
Col. Carolyn D. Bird retired from the U.S. Marine Corps after serving honorably for 26 years. Bird was last serving as J1, Director of Human Capital with United States Strategic Command, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. She is the daughter of George Deaderick of Hamilton and Carolyn Deaderick of Mountain View, California.