Air Force
Airman Cody J. Boland, Airman Vanessa D. King, Airman Daniel D. Schlender, Airman Louis R. Tuminaro Jr. and Airman Anthony J. Dulac graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Boland is the son of Janice Boland of Missoula and is a 2019 graduate of Sentinel High School. King is the daughter of Rhonda and David King of Hamilton and is a 2016 graduate of Hamilton High School. Schlender is the son of Jaime and Brett Schlender of Hamilton and is a 2019 graduate of Hamilton High School. Tuminaro is a 2019 graduate of Hamilton High School. Dulac is the son of Joe and Lisa Dulac of Florence and is a 2018 graduate of Florence-Carlton High School.
Navy
Lt. Justin Mueller, from Missoula, is currently serving in Djibouti, Africa participating in the multinational maritime exercise Cutlass Express 2019.2. Mueller is a 2009 Sentinel High School graduate who serves as an assessment analyst.