Air Force
Airman Tremaine A. Ahmisk Williams and Airman Torin M. Crabtree graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Williams is the son of Cori Russell of Missoula and Terrence Williams of Colorado. His is a 2018 graduate of Falcon High School, Peyton Colorado. Crabtree is a 2018 graduate of Frenchtown High School.
Army
Easton Albert has been commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army after completing the Army Reserve's Training Corps program and graduating with a bachelor's degree from Montana State University. Albert is the son of Mark and Carla Albert of Hamilton and is s 2014 graduate of Hamilton High School.