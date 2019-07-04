{{featured_button_text}}
veterans day stockimage veteran soldier salute usa military

Air Force

Airman Tremaine A. Ahmisk Williams and Airman Torin M. Crabtree graduated from basic military  training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Williams is the son of Cori Russell of Missoula and Terrence Williams of Colorado. His is a 2018  graduate of Falcon High School, Peyton Colorado. Crabtree is a 2018 graduate of Frenchtown High School. 

Army

Easton Albert has been commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army after completing the Army Reserve's Training Corps program and graduating with a bachelor's degree from Montana State University. Albert is the son of Mark and Carla Albert of Hamilton and is s 2014 graduate of Hamilton High School. 

