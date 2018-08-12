Missoula’s new Integrity House is open, but still needs a bit more furnishings. Those of you on PFR’s email list know how critical it is that folks have a safe, clean, sober place to live. Items needed include two more beds (twin or double), washer and dryer, pictures for the walls, bath towels, bedroom curtains, bookshelves. If you can help email IIMemail2018@gmail.com or call 406-926-2460 and leave a message.
A single, disabled mom is in need of assistance with school clothes for her daughter. A donation in the form of a gift card to a department store would be appreciated. If interested in donating, please contact Rachel at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673 Ext. 255.
A single mom needs help with car repair. Donation can be monetary or directly for The Muffler Bandit. If interested in donating, please contact Rachel at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673 Ext. 255.