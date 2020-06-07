Kids & Camps: A comprehensive guide to western Montana 2020 summer camps

Editor's note: Due to COVID-19, all camps are subject to change. Some camps may have made date changes or even canceled after the press deadline for this publication.
Art camps
ZACC Summer Camps. Zootown Arts Community Center, 216 W. Main St. Visit zootownarts.org for camp listings or call 549-7555.
Week 1 — June 15-19
"Clay Camp I" camp with Kristin Vogel, 9 a.m.-noon, $125, ages 6-12. Campers will learn how to make their own cup, vase, plate and other functional items through creative techniques.
"Coed Rock Camp," 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with a performance Friday 6 p.m., $95/$85, ages 8-16. Receive instrument instruction, form a band, write an original song, and perform at Family Friendly Friday at the Top Hat Lounge.
"Recycled Materials Camp: Dioramas and Cardboard Sculptures" with Elisha Harteis, 1-4 p.m., $125, ages 6-12. Learn techniques to create sculptures out of recycled materials and discuss how to make dioramas using depth of field to create a story.
Week 2 — June 22-26
"Comics Camp" with teacher Tim Thornton, 9 a.m.-noon, $125, ages 6-12. Go over the basics of drawing comics - single panel, and multi panel comics, supported by "how-to" lessons on drawing faces, backgrounds, lettering, coming up with gags and storylines, and compiling our results in the latest volume of ZACC Comics.
"Girls Rock Camp", 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with performance Friday at 6 p.m. $265, ages 8-16. Receive instrument instruction in drums, bass, guitar, keyboards, and vocals. They will form a band, write an original song, and perform at a local venue on June 26.
"Glass Goods" with teacher Brooklyn Little, 1-4 p.m., $125, ages 6-12. Work with glass to create projects like mosaics, wind chimes, sun-catchers, painted glass, pendant jewelry, and more!
"Girls Comedy Camp" with teacher Sarah Aswell, 1-4 p.m., $125, ages 6-12. Explore everything about comedy performance, from joke writing to storytelling to physical humor to ad-lib. At the same time, learn about building your confidence and connecting with audiences through humor. It all ends with a live performance on Friday night at a local venue, along with the girls rock camp!
Week 3 — June 29-July 3
"Boys Rock" Camp, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with a 6 p.m. performance Friday, $265, ages 8-16. Campers will receive instrument instruction, form a band, write an original song, and perform at a local venue on July 3.
Week 4 — July 6-10
"Felt Camp" with teacher Brooklyn Little, 9 a.m.-noon, $125, ages 6-12. Explore the art of sewing, expand their knowledge of feltwork, and learn a variety of stitches and processes to bring their ideas to life.
"Girls Rock Camp II," 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with 6 p.m. performance Friday, $265, ages 8-16. Receive instrument instruction in drums, bass, guitar, keyboards, and vocals. They will form a band, write an original song, and perform at a local venue on July 10.
"Dance Camp" with teacher Ruby Roberts, 1-4 p.m., $125, ages 8-12. Many styles of dance including jazz, hip-hop, ballet, contemporary and freestyle! We encourage each child to explore their own personal style and rhythm. Come engage in a fun and creative environment centered around Somatic movement. Family and friends are welcome to join us on the last day of camp for an informal performance.
Week 4 — July 13-17
"Recycled Materials Camp: Stop Motion Animation" with teacher Elisha Harteis, 9 a.m.-noon, $125, ages 6-12. Use recycled materials, construction paper, and plaster gauze to create creatures, figures, scenes, and backdrops to play out the stories they have written.
"Creative Creatures I" with teacher Carolyn Taber, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $265, ages 6-12. In partnership with the Missoula Butterfly House, campers will have access to both professional bug and art educators, live Bug Ambassadors to hold and fabulous art supplies.
"Rap Camp" with teacher Kyle McAfee, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with a performance Friday evening, $265, ages 8-16. Learn about Hip-Hop history and culture, write an original song, and perform at a local venue on July 17. They will also make t-shirts and flyers, see up-close performances from local rappers, discuss beat creation, song structure, and more.
"ZWAP Camp" with teacher Jeremy Drake, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $265, ages 8-16. From Zero Waste-inspired experiments to building with reused materials and beyond, this week-long, half-day camp is perfect for kiddos who care about creating a sustainable future and who love to be creative. This camp will meet at the ZACC some days, and at Home ReSource for others.
Week 5 — July 20-24
"Ceramics: Fantastic Wonderlands" with teacher Elisha Harteis, 9 a.m.-noon, $125, ages 6-12. Construct dioramas, dwelling structures, and imaginary landscapes using several techniques. They will set their own stage filled with small creatures, fairies, gnomes and more.
"Radio DJ" Camp, 1-4 p.m., $125, ages 6-12. Kids will learn all about community radio and the skills it takes to be a live DJ. The camp ends with a live 1-hour broadcast of the radio camp kids showcasing all of their new talents as radio broadcasters.
"Glitter Mania" with teacher Brooklyn Little,1-4 p.m., $125, ages 6-12. Using glitter as their primary media, campers will explore texture, pattern, composition, and more while creating unique glimmering works of art.
"Tell Us Something: Youth Storytelling Camp," 1-4 p.m. with performance Friday evening, $125, ages 12-17. Expert story curator Marc Moss will guide campers in putting on their own Tell Us Something event. Campers will learn about story structure, how to select a story, performance techniques and then workshop their stories together.
Week 6 — July 27-31
"Printmaking" Camp with teacher Patricia Thornton, 9 a.m.-noon, $125, ages 6-12. Explore a number of different printmaking processes such as screen printing, stamps, letterpress, monoprinting, and etching.
"Creative Creatures II" with teacher Carolyn Taber, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $265, ages 6-12. In partnership with the Missoula Butterfly House, campers will have access to both professional bug and art educators, live Bug Ambassadors to hold and fabulous art supplies. We’ll explore, hold live Bug Ambassadors, go on bug hunts and create unique, fun art projects every day.
"YES Fest" with teacher Kate Morris, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with Friday evening performance, $265, ages 8-16. Over the course of a week, children participating in YES FEST write, design, build, and direct a series of short plays.
"Coed Comedy" Camp with teachers John Howard and Kyle McAfee, 1-4 p.m. with Friday evening performance, $125, ages 6-12. Explore everything about comedy performance, from joke writing to storytelling to physical humor to ad-lib. At the same time, learn about building your confidence and connecting with audiences through humor. It all ends with a live performance on Friday night as part of YES Fest.
Week 7 — Aug. 3-7
"Dragons, Dens & Fairy Homes" with teacher Bryce Peery, 9 a.m.-noon, $125, ages 6-12. Create homes and encloses for both magical and non-magical creatures. We will design and construct dragon dens, fairy houses, gnome gardens and more.
"Girls Rock Camp III," 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with 6 p.m. Friday performance, $265, ages 8-16. Receive instrument instruction in drums, bass, guitar, keyboards, and vocals. They will form a band, write an original song, and perform at a local venue on Aug. 7.
"Sewing & Textiles" Camp with teacher Lizzi Juda, 1-4 p.m., $125, ages 8-16. Use the ZACC’s new sewing lab to create wearable and fiber art! Use sewing machines, needles and thread, and learn a number of techniques to create fun things to go home with.
Week 8 — Aug. 10-14
"Drawing & Storytelling" Camp with teacher Bryce Peery, 9 a.m.-noon, $125, ages 6-12. Draw within different fictional genres; such as space, knights/princesses, magic, super heroes and more! We will explore the elements of a narrative and make artwork in a variety of different drawing mediums.
"Printstallation Camp" with teacher David Miles Lusk, 1-4 p.m., $125, ages 6-12. Explore a number of different printmaking processes and use them to create a large scale collaborative installation. They will also get the opportunity to learn from local professional printmakers and will learn how to use the ZACC’s brand new print studio!
Week 9 — Aug. 17-21
"Stop Motion Animation Camp" with the Roxy Theatre, 9 a.m.-noon, $125, ages 6-12. Boys will build self-esteem through music exploration. Explore the world of stop-motion animation. Campers will screen examples of stop-motion films and learn about the process of stop-motion movie-making, scenery painting, and character creating with Roxy Film Academy teachers and ZACC art teachers. Campers will then create their own stop-motion films that will screen at the Roxy on the last day of camp.
"Photography Camp" with Rocky Mountain School of Photography, 9 a.m.-noon, $125, ages 10-16. Learn how to explore the world of photography with new technical and creative skills. This camp will include time for the students to practice photographing different subject matter and receive feedback from the instructors.
"Coed Rock Camp II," 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with 6 p.m. Friday performance, $265, ages 8-16. Receive instrument instruction, form a band, write an original song, and perform at a local venue on Aug. 21. Bands will also get an opportunity to play on The River City Roots Fest Main Stage on Aug. 28.
"Clay Camp II" with Elisha Harteis, 1-4 p.m., $125, ages 6-12. Learn several techniques to create ceramic sculptures and functional pottery.
Summer Opportunities for Kids and Families at The Clay Studio of Missoula.
• Online Clay Workshops: Starting in June, The Clay Studio of Missoula will be offering single-session weekly Zoom classes with your favorite kids clay instructors, Marlies Borchers and Elisha Harteis! These affordable workshop-style classes will bring a new and engaging project each week, with offerings suitable to various ages. Check out current upcoming class listings on the website: www.theclaystudioofmissoula.org.
• Family Clay Kits: These kits include a 25 pound block of earthenware clay and bisque firing for all work created with your kit. You will also receive a selection of glaze colors and brushes for glaze application, as well as instructions for diy clay tools, setting up a space to do clay projects at home, and fun project ideas! These clay kits are a great way to get all you need to follow along with our Online Clay Workshops!
Summer Camps 2020
• Storytelling: Creating Narratives with Clay Summer Camp, Monday-Friday, Aug. 10-14, 9 a.m.-noon, for ages 5+. $150 ($10 member discount). Instructor: Marlies Borchers. Enrollment is limited to 6 students! In this class, we will focus on stories that are meaningful to us. We will talk about our favorite books, movies, and personal experiences to help form creations that tell our story.
• Teen Throwing Summer Camp, Monday-Friday, Aug. 17-21, 9 a.m.-noon, for ages 11+. $165 ($10 member discount). Instructor: Marlies Borchers. Enrollment is limited to 6 students! This class is great for beginners, or returning throwing students. Getting wheel throwing down to an art takes practice, practice, practice. In this class, students will refine their throwing skills and experiment with various decorative and finishing techniques over the course of the week.
Summer Art Camps at Missoula Art Museum 2020. Weekly summer camps at the Missoula Art Museum will be offered on a modified basis in accordance with local and national health guidelines. MAM is committed to providing a fun and safe space for kids to create during the summer. The spacious classroom, Art Park, and museum galleries are filled with engaging contemporary art. Each weekly session will be capped at 9 participants. Scholarships are available. Visit www.missoulaartmuseum.org or call 406-728-0447 for more information, or to register.
June 22-26: "Mixed Media Madness." 9 a.m.–noon, ages 6-11, $72 for members, $80 for nonmembers. Inspired by MAM’s exhibitions, campers will have fun working together to create collaborative and individual art in a wide variety of media: collage, painting, sculpture, assemblage, and photos. Taught by Nikki Rossignol.
July 6-10: "Wearable Cardboard Creations." 9 a.m.–noon, ages 6 -11, $72 for members, $80 for nonmembers. Inspired by the sculptures of exhibiting artist Stephen Braun, campers will bend, cut, and glue cardboard to create wearable art. This camp will end with a brief, costumed parade around the block! Taught by Elisha Harteis.
July 13-17: "Art Within Nature." 9 a.m.–noon, ages 7-12, $72 for members, $80 for nonmembers. Inspired by the art of exhibiting artist Laura Barrett, students will create original art using imagination and the natural world. Sessions will be spent between MAM’s classroom and galleries as well as Greenough Park, where students can spend time near the creek listening to the sounds of animals and water, observing natural shapes and textures to inspire their art. Taught by Bev Beck Glueckert.
July 20-24: "Painting the Sky." 9 a.m.-noon, ages 7-12, $72 for members, $80 for nonmembers. Learn how to paint the universe! Inspired by the work of exhibiting artists Linda Alterwitz and Elizabeth Stone, campers will use imagery of space and the atmosphere to inspire watercolors and more. Taught by Nikki Rossignol.
July 27-31: "Sensory Fun (Pre-K)." 10–11:30 a.m., ages 3–5, $31.50 for members, $35 for nonmembers. Little ones will be encouraged to engage, explore, and experiment with a wide variety of artmaking tools. There will be plenty of artmaking stations and fun projects to keep little hands and minds busy. Taught Dulcie Belanger.
Aug. 3-7: "Make the Change You Wish to See in the World," 9 a.m.–noon, ages 9-12, $72 for members, $80 for nonmembers. Inspired by the work of exhibiting ceramic artist Stephen Braun, campers will give voice to thoughts, ideas, and creative solutions to heal the world. Campers will explore the various impacts humans have on mother earth and hand-build original ceramic sculptures. Taught by Patrick Hoban.
Aug. 10-14: "Fun with Handmade Books." 9 a.m.-noon, ages 9–12, $72 for members, $80 for nonmembers. Responding to the current exhibition Love letters to the Collection, campers will be able to combine printmaking with bookmaking. Activities will include several techniques for hand-made books, including pop-ups and accordion-style, as well as the use of MAM's printing press to run off original prints. Taught by Bev Beck Glueckert.
RELAX Summer Camps – or Remote Learning Art Experiences (www.farragodesigns.com). RELAX camps are taught over Zoom from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday during June. What’s more, the supplies can be delivered right to your doorstep. Thea Keene, a student at MSU, designed the camps to be accessible for all Montanans. Keene has three years of experience working with the Zootown Arts Community Center in Missoula, where she served as a camp counselor and volunteer organizer. She’s translating her skills from the ZACC and her college courses to the series of online art classes, teaching painting, printmaking, sculpture, drawing comics, and stop motion animation. Her sessions are available for children ages 6 to 14 living anywhere in Montana. Visit farragodesign.scom.
Childhood camps
Learning with Meaning Summer Camps at 1905 W. Sussex. Each of our camp experiences is developed and run by an expert in the field, along with the help of camp counselors who are full of energy and excitement. Not only will your camper have a great day, but they will continue to develop their critical thinking skills, expand their understanding of the world, and grow as empathetic community members. Camps run 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. with before and after care available for $10 per day. Visit learningwithmeaning.org.
June 22-26: "Survival Skills: Fire, Knife and Shelter." Ages 7+. $200/$160 members.
June 29-July 2: "Wild Montana." Ages 5-8. $160/$128 members.
June 29-July 2: "Robotics" Ages 9-14. $160/$128 members.
July 6-10: "Survival Skills: Fire, Knife and Shelter." Ages 7+. $200/$160 members.
July 6-10: "Electrical Engineering." Ages 5-8. $200/$160 members.
July 13-17: "Archery Skills: Bow Making." Ages 8+. $200/$160 members.
July 13-17: "Projectiles." Ages 5-8. $200/$160 members.
July 13-17: "Projectiles" Ages 9-14/ $200/$160 members.
July 20-24: "Wild Montana." Ages 6+. $200/$160 members
July 27-31: "Archery Skills: Arrow and Arrowheads." Ages 8+. $200/$160 members.
July 27-31: "First Lego League Bootcamp." Ages 9-14. $200/$160.
Aug. 3-7: "Archery Skills: Bow Making." Ages 8+. $200/$160 members.
Aug. 3-7: "Electrical Engineering." Ages 5-8. $200/$160 members.
Aug. 3-7: "Electrical Engineering." Ages 9-14 $200/$160 members.
Aug. 10-14: "Archery Skills: Arrow and Arrowheads." Ages 8+. $200/$160 members.
Aug. 10-14: "Projectiles." Ages 5-8. $200/$160 members.
Aug. 10-14: "Projectiles." Ages 10-14. $200/$160 members.
Aug. 17-21: "Robotics." Ages 5-8. $200/$160 members.
Aug. 17-21: "Robotics." Ages 9-14. $200/$160 members.
Missoula Valley Montessori. 2811 Latimer. Nine weeks of summer fun for your child. Summer will come to life through creation, exploration and education. Get ready to have a blast learning about authors, science, geography, art, cooking, sports and more. June 15-19, "Celebrating Children's Authors.” June 22-26, “Down on the Farm.” June 29-July 3, “Fun with Fairy Tales.” July 6-10 “Adventure Camp.” July 13-17, “Under the Sea.” July 20-24 “STEM Science Camp.” July 27-31, “Let's Learn About Dinosaurs.” Aug. 3-7, “The Solar System.” Aug. 10-14, “The Artist in All of Us.” $165 per week for 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. $115 per week for 8:30 a.m.-noon. After camp care until 5:15 p.m. $10 per hour or $40 per week. Download an application at missoulavalleymontessori.com. Call 880-2819.
Discover Missoula Camp! Let’s bus, bike, walk, hike, and explore our beautiful city! What’s your favorite part of Missoula? We will spend a week exploring this amazing place we call home! We will draw, journal, and photograph our town, and then create a story to share our discoveries with our family and friends with a living history museum (weather and health permitting on Friday, Aug. 21. Other wise taped before a not-so-live audience). Join native Missoulian and teacher Suzette Dussault, Monday-Friday afternoons, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Aug. 17-21. Cost is $125, enrollment limited to 8, for kids ages 8 through 14. Register by phone/text 406-543-4006 or email Suzette2005@gmail.com. All current CDC summer camp health and safety recommendations will be followed.
The Boys & Girls Club of Missoula County offers a 9-week Summer Club from Monday, June 15 - Friday, Aug. 14. Club is housed out of our Mid-Missoula Clubhouse in the City Life Building (1515 Fairview Ave.) and runs Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Club offers three age groups, serving youth entering grades 1 to 8. Club Members engage in programs tailored to academic enrichment, healthy lifestyles, and the arts, and go on daily field trips to surrounding outdoor activities, such as hiking and lake visits, and visits to our many Missoula community partners! Registration for Summer Club 2020 will open mid-March and can be found on the website at www.bgcmissoula.org. Call 542-3116.
Clark Fork School Summer Camps. 2525 Rattlesnake Drive. Phone 728-3395, email office@clarkforkschool.org. Visit clarkforkschool.org.
• Yellows Bells and Shooting Stars Camps. Yellow Bells is for preK students who are at least 2-years-old, still need afternoon naps and/or still may be working on pottying. Shooting Stars is for PreK students who are at least 3-years-old, no longer need afternoon naps and are potty trained. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., $200 per week. Monday/Wednesday/Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $125 per week. Tuesday/Thursday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $85 per week. July 6-10: "Waltzing with Wildflowers." July 13-17: "Wildlife Explorers." July 20-24: "Grazing in the Garden." July 27-31: "Around the World." Aug. 3-7: "The Power of Play." Aug. 10-14: "Splashing through Summer."
• Kinnikinnick Summer Camp for children in kindergarten through first grade. Each week, camp runs Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $200 per week. "Exploring Our Place." July 6-10: "The Wonders of Wilderness." July 13-16: "Art in Nature." July 20-24: "Missoula Naturalist." July 27-31: "The Final Frontier". Aug. 3-7: "Wilderness Skills." Aug. 10-14, "Moving through Missoula."
• Bear Grass Summer Camp for children in grades 2-3. Each week, camp runs Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $200 per week. "Artists at Large." July 6-10: "Grazing in the Garden." July 13-17: "Water Wanderings." July 20-24: "Towering Trees." July 27-31: "Food, Farm to Fork." Aug. 3-7: "The Power of Play." Aug. 10-14: "Exploring Our Place."
• Adventure Program for grades 4-5. Each week, camp runs Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $200 per week. Certain Adventure Program (4th-5th) camps will cost $225 due to the additional cost of special activities. "Forts, Fires, Forests." July 6-10: "Trails and Tread." July 13-17: "Craft-It Camp." July 20-24: "Food, Farm to Fork." July 27-31: "Serving Learning." Aug 3-7: "The Power of Play." Aug. 10-14: "Exploring Our Place."
Cooking camps
A Week of Cooking and Eating! Kids, want to chop, dice, mince, mix, stir, sauté, boil, and bake? Join teacher Suzette Dussault for a week of cooking and eating (and cleaning up). Prepare delicious and nutritious food, some of my family favorites, some of yours! What are your family’s favorite recipes? Family dessert will be served on Friday evening and you will have a recipe book as a keepsake! Camp will run from 12:30-5:30 p.m. each day June 15-19. Cost is $175 for kids ages 8-14, enrollment limited to 6. Phone or text 406-543-4006 or email Suzette2005@gmail.com to register. All current CDC summer camp health and safety recommendations will be followed.
Cooking Club Camp Goes Around the World! Kids, Want to chop, dice, mince, mix, stir, sauté, boil, and bake ? Join teacher Suzette Dussault for a week of cooking and eating (and exploring all the good foods of the world). Prepare delicious and nutritious food, from all around the world! What are your family’s traditional recipes? Family dessert will be served on Friday evening and you will have a recipe book as a keepsake! Camp will run from 12:30-5:30 p.m. each day June 22–26 and Aug. 10–14. Cost is $175 for kids ages 8 -14, enrollment limited to 6. Phone or text 406-543-4006 or email Suzette2005@gmail.com to register. All current CDC summer camp health and safety recommendations will be followed.
“Little House on the Prairie” Cooking Camp! Oh what fun to share our favorite “Little House” stories and cook foods that our grandmothers and great-grandmothers and great-great …loved to cook! We might make such good things as homemade apple turnovers, rhubarb pie, baked beans, pan fried chicken, pink lemonade, and more! Maybe we can dress up and act out one of your favorite scenes. Camp will run from 12:30-5:30 p.m. each day June 29–July 3. Cost is $175 for kids ages 8-14, enrollment limited to 6. Phone or text 406-543-4006 or email Suzette2005@gmail.com to register. All current CDC summer camp health and safety recommendations will be followed.
Christmas in July Cooking Camp! Kids, let’s celebrate Christmas! When I was in summer theatre in college, it was tradition in summer theaters to have Christmas in July ! because we were from all over the country and would not be together at Christmas, we celebrated early. So, we will bake our favorite Christmas treats and cook our traditional Christmas dinner to share with our families! Bring your favorite Christmas baking and cooking and gift-giving ideas ! Ho, ho, ho ! ‘tis the season with Suzette Dussault. Camp will run from 12:30-5:30 p.m. each day, July 20–24 and July 27–31. Cost is $175, enrollment limited to 6, for kids ages 8 through 14. Register by phone/text 406-543-4006 or email Suzette2005@gmail.com. All current CDC summer camp health and safety recommendations will be followed.
Equestrian camps
AR Stables Summer Camps offered every week from June 8 through the week of Aug. 17, at AR Stables in Frenchtown. Riders will be assigned a horse for the week and will learn about all aspects of horsemanship and care, including grooming, tacking up, and riding. Beginners will learn the basics of steering, stopping, and start riding simple patterns at the individual's comfort level. No experience is required. Ages 8 and up. The cost of summer camps is $350 per week, with a $50 discount per additional sibling. View summer camp schedule and sign up at www.bookeo.com/ARStables.
Grief camps
Tamarack Grief Resource Center (TGRC) offers bereavement camps for youth and families. All camps have a sliding fee scale. For more information or to register contact Tamarack Grief Resource Center at 406-541-8472, info@tamarackgrc.org, or http://www.tamarackgriefresourcecenter.org/
• A Camp to Remember- Mini Camp. Missoula April 16 and May 14, 3-6 p.m. and Kalispell May 20, 3-6 p.m. Mini Camp is the best of Day Camp in three great hours! Kids in grades 1-5 and 6-8 grieving the death of a family member or loved one gather to meet others who "get it," have fun, and honor and remember our loved ones.
• Women's Rendezvous, Flathead Lake, May 2-3. You deserve some TLC. Women grieving the death of a family member or loved one are invited to gather for a weekend of rest, connection with understanding others, and opportunities for remembrance. The days will blend a mix of creative and interactive workshops, free time, and delicious meals together, all while immersed in the beauty of the healing shores of Flathead Lake.
• A Camp to Remember - Family Camp, Flathead Lake, autumn dates TBA. Bring the whole family to camp! At ACTR Family Camp we honor individual responses to grief while strengthening the whole family system.
Health camps
Summer Asthma Camp. The American Lung Association’s Huff N’ Puff Asthma Education is at Camp Child near Helena. For children grades 2-9. Camp applications are available at most doctor’s offices, health departments and schools. For more information, call 406-442-9622.
Camp Mak-A-Dream offers medically supervised, cost-free camp programs for children, young adults and families affected by cancer at its 87-acre facility in Gold Creek. Cancer patients and survivors in all stages of cancer therapy are welcome. Call 549-5987, email camp@montana.com or visit campdream.org.
History camps
History Camp at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula for ages 8-13. July 20-24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $150, 10% discount for museum members. Become a History Detective at HMFM’s Summer History Camp! Travel back through time to learn what life was like when the Fort was built in 1877, experience the trials, tribulations and triumphs of homesteading, experiment with bicycles just like the 25th infantry in 1896, imagine life as a forester during the 1910 fires, and much more! Hands-on activities will help campers develop homestead worthy skills and learn about the technology available in the late 19th and early 20th centuries including steam power, forest management, agricultural sciences and cooking! Visits to neighboring historic sites will help campers see Fort Missoula in the wider Montana landscape. Campers will finish the week by preparing a rustic feast for their families. Minimum participants: 5; Maximum participants: 12. Deadline for registration July 10. For questions or to register for either camp, call Kristjana Eyjólfsson 406-258-3473 or email Keyjolfsson@missoulacounty.us.
Language camps
French Camp for Kids! Au Café Au marché. Bonjour ! Voulez-vous parlez Français? Would you like to speak French, go to a French café or a French flower marché ? Join teacher Suzette Dussault in a week of singing French songs, baking French treats, playing French games and making little French plays, the week of July 13–17, and ! celebrate le 14 juillet, la fête nationale of France. Camp will run from 12:30-5:30 p.m. each day. Cost is $125, enrollment limited to 6, for kids ages 8 through 14. For information or to register, phone/text 406-543-4006 or email Suzette2005@gmail.com. All current CDC summer camp health and safety recommendations will be followed.
Music camps
Play Piano Academy Summer Camps. Held at Play Piano Academy, 2240 South Ave. Enroll at playpianomt.com; email Playpianomt@gmail.com.
• Learn to Play! Summer camps for beginner pianists. Imagine a whole semester’s worth of piano lessons in one week! July 20-24, 9 a.m.-noon, Aug. 10-14. Ages 5-10. $175
• Movie and TV music camp. For pianists with at least 6 months experience. Get ready to learn some of your favorite TV and movie music solos, duets and ensembles, dress in costume and play along to scenes from the show! July 20-24, 1-4 p.m. Ages 6-12. $175.
• PLAY!PLAY!PLAY! For pianists with at least 6 months experience. This camp will explore a wide variety of musical styles, genres, improvisation, solos and ensembles. Aug. 10-14, 1-4 p.m. Ages 6-12. $175.
KINDERMUSIK WITH VALERIE. Summer Music Adventures! July 6-10, 9 a.m.-noon, University Congregational Church, 405 University Ave. Ages 3-5. $165. Enroll at Valerie.kindermusik.com; email kindermusikwithvalerie@gmail.com.
Flathead Lake Music Camp, Rollins. High School Band and Choir Camp: July 12-18; Middle School Band and Choir Camp: July 19-25. More information available at flatheadlakemusiccamp.org.
Outdoor/adventure camps
Swift Nature Camp. Two, three and six week sessions. Swift Nature Camp is an overnight nature camp for boys and girls ages 6-17. The focus is to blend traditional summer camp activities while increasing a child's appreciation for nature, science and the environment. The special Discovery Camp is a nurturing program for first-time overnight campers, offering additional staff to provide support and encouragement to overcome homesickness and build confidence. The program welcomes no more than 50 first-time campers, and the special attention that this intimate group receives is the reason that more than 92% of them wish to return. Swift Nature Camp offers traditional summer camp activities along with an environmental focus. Campers enjoy an active Nature Center, Pet Zoo, and Department of Natural Resources sponsored programs, plus recreational activities that include canoe and backpack trips, horseback riding, swimming, arts & crafts, team courses, archery, sailing, water skiing, tubing and sports. In addition to these traditional activities, Swift Nature Camp is so much more. We are a child-centered program located away from technology, celebrity culture and academic pressures. Through fun activities and positive staff role models, we help children develop lifelong skills such as confidence, teamwork, leadership, compassion and communication. Our small size allows us to promote each child's personal development by providing fun, friendship and leadership in a supportive and noncompetitive environment. All of this happens in the fun and sun of the north woods of Wisconsin. Call 630-654-8036 or visit SwiftNatureCamp.com.
Crux Adventures offers paddling opportunities with a focus on leadership development, teamwork, community building, and environmental stewardship. Beginner Camp for ages 13-17, July 6-10, Aug. 3-7, Love Boat Paddle Co., 738 S. First St. W. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $200 (scholarships available.) Intermediate Camp for ages 13-18, July 20-24, Aug. 10-14, Love Boat Paddle Co., 738 S. First St. W. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $250/week. $450/two weeks. Lochsa Camp for ages 15-18, June 27-28, Lochsa River. $250. Contact 406-880-1389. cruxadventures@gmail.com. cruxadventures.org.
Ravenwood Outdoor Learning Center. F.H. Stoltze Land and Lumber Company and Ravenwood Outdoor Learning Center partner each year to connect local kids and families with working forests on Stoltze land between Columbia Falls and Whitefish. Ravenwood offers a Spring Break Day Camp, Homeschool Programs, and a slate of summer camps for youth and teens at the site. Nature makes us healthier, happier, and smarter. Ravenwood is here to help parents and teachers get kids outdoors learning and growing, naturally! In its 17th year, Ravenwood is a community-based non-profit organization that also provides outdoor programs for area schools through funding from the Whitefish Community Foundation’s Great Fish Community Challenge, contributions from local donors, and a fee structure designed to make the programs accessible to families and schools from all income levels. Campers learn tracking and wilderness skills, edible and medicinal plant identification and processing, fire skills, handcraft, and immerse in a healthy working forest. Call 406-260-8620 for information and visit the website at www.ravenwoodolc.org for details on registration, income based fees, and other Ravenwood programs.
34th annual Montana Natural Resources Youth Camp (MNRYC), July 12-17, Lubrecht Experimental Forest, 30 miles east of Missoula. A wonderful opportunity to get the kids outside where learning and recreation come together, to foster understanding and instill appreciation for the natural amenities of Montana. For all youth ages 14-18. Application information and registration: forestry.msuextension.org.
Missoula Outdoor Learning Adventures (MOLA) 21st annual Outdoor Adventure Summer Camp for 2020. Each week kids get to hike, bike, raft, climb, canoe, swim, and camp. Camp runs 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. with a campout each Thursday night. Drop-off 8:30-9 a.m. and pick-up 4:30-5:30 p.m. Earlier and/or later hours available with advance notice. Weekly sessions run June 15-Aug. 28. Rendezvous spot is Silver Park downtown along the Clark Fork River. Age groups vary but are generally 6-7, 7-9, 9-11, 11-14. Minimum age is 6-years by end of summer and completed kindergarten. Leader-in-Training sots available for high school students. The fee is $210 per weekly session, all charges included. Parents are welcome to join us anytime. We travel in all directions from Missoula with permits from USFS, BLM, FWP, and City of Missoula. Reservations can be made by phone call, text message, or email on first-come, first-served basis. Visit www.MissoulaOutdoors.com or call/text Porter at 406-240-2458 for more information.
Performing arts camps
“War of the Worlds” radio show. Want to be a radio star? We will present Orson Welle’s famous “War of the World” radio thriller with real sound effects! Offered for kids 8-14. Camp will run from 12:30-5:30 each day, July 6-10 with a performance for family and friends on Friday, July 10. Otherwise it will be taped before a not-so-live audience. Cost is $125 per week, enrollment limited to 8. Phone/text 543-4006 or email Suzette2005@gmail.com for information and to register. All current CDC summer camp health and safety recommendations will be followed
“The Lone Ranger and Annie Oakley radio show! Two of our favorite Western heroes in a radio thriller with real sound effects! Offered for kids 8-14. Camp will run from 12:30-5:30 p.m. each day, Aug. 3-7 with a performance for family and friends Friday, Aug. 7, weather and health permitting. Otherwise it will be taped before a not-so-live audience. Cost is $125 per week, enrollment limited to 8. Phone/text 543-4006 or email Suzette2005@gmail.com for information and to register. All current CDC summer camp health and safety recommendations will be followed.
Missoula Children’s Theatre summer day camps. It's our priority to create a safe, fun, creative experience for all attendees. Day camps are currently full, however a waiting list is available at https://mctinc.org/childrens-theatre-in-missoula-2/2020-summer-day-camps/ Open to students entering grades 1-12. "Peter and Wendy," June 15-19 and July 6-10; "Robinson Crusoe," June 22-26 and July 13-17; "Cinderella," June 29-July 3 and July 20-24.
Hamilton Playhouse summer camps. (dates could be cancelled due to COVID) July 6-10 for grades K-2nd; July 13-17 for grades 3-5 and July 20-24 for grades 6-10. Registration open online June 19. Call 375-9050 or visit hamiltonplayers.com.
Teresa Waldorf’s 24th annual Summer Theatre Day Camp, July 20-25 (still TBD; for up to date information call 396-1244), Dennison Theatre, UM. Full-day camp for kindergarten through high school, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sat. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Includes Showcase Performance. $195. Kindergarten through second grade are with their age group all day and always have two teachers who give them lots of snacks and breaks to help them have a wonderful day everyday. Classes include creative dramatics, acting, improvisation, musical theatre, movement, stage combat. Register online at http://www.teresawaldorftheatrecamp.com; call Teresa at 406-396-1244; mail registration forms with payment to 208 Pattee Canyon Drive, Missoula, MT 59803.
Religious camps
Vacation Bible School at Hamilton Assembly of God Church. June 15-19, 9 a.m.-noon. Classes include BB gun safety and shooting, small engine and go-car training, black light dance, milking and raising dairy goat, crafts, black light sign language, Bible character acting, synchronized swimming comedy skit. Sign up at hamiltonag.org/ministries/kids/vbs-sign-up/
Flathead Lake United Methodist Camp. Spend the week learning about ourselves and practicing living gracefully in a loving and supporting Christian environment. Do all this while enjoying the sunshine and entertainment Flathead Lake has to offer. There are three different age level camps offered throughout the summer: Tween camp for youth entering grades 4-6, June 28- July 1, $199. Middler camp for youth entering grades 7–9, June 21-26, $349. Senior high camp for grades 10-2020 grads, July 6-11, $349. Register at www.flatheadcamp.org. Call for information at 406-844-3483.
Kootenai Christian Service Camp. Senior Week, July 12-17, grades 10-12, $100. Intermediate Week, July 12-17, grades 7-9, $100. Junior Week, July 20-24, grades 4-6, $90. 1st Chance, July 20-22, grades 1-3, $40. Outdoor Skills Camp, July 26-31 (CPR, First Aid etc., ages and cost to be determined). Church camp weeks focus on Classes and Chapel sessions studying the bible and fun/swim times in a closer to nature environment. Dorms and Bathrooms are part of the accommodations. You can find details and register at www.kootenaichristiancamp.org.
Flathead Lutheran Bible Camp, camps for all ages. Cooking, music, art, rafting, sailing, backpacking, horseback, and more. Go to www.flbc.net or call 406-752-6602 to register. No one is ever turned away because of inability to pay.
Big Sky Bible Camp. A non-denominational, evangelical, non-charismatic Bible teaching ministry. The stated goals are to bring people to know the Lord Jesus personally as Savior and Lord, and then to lead them in steps of personal Christian growth. Located on the west side of the Rockies, about 100 miles north of Missoula, the 220-acre camp property is located on an 80 acre lake. About 40 minutes from Glacier National Park and about 4 or 5 miles north of the town of Bigfork. Summer youth camps that are held June – August – four weeks for juniors (grades 3-6), two weeks for junior high (grades 6-8), one week for high schoolers, and two weeks for people with disabilities. There are also backpacking trips going out from mid-July through mid-August. Register online at bigskybiblecamp.org or call (406) 837-4864.
Dickey Lake Bible Camp, Trego. Family Camp, July 10-12; Junior Camp (kids entering grades 3-5) July 6-10; Junior High Boys camp (boys entering grades 6-8) July 13-17; Junior High Girls camp (girls entering grades 6-8) July 20-24; High School Camp (boys and girls entering grades 9-12) July 26-31. On-line registration or mail in registration forms can be found at dickeylakebiblecamp.org. If you are interested in being a counselor, the application can be found on the website. Send questions to dickeylakebiblecamp@gmail.com.
Camp Utmost, a non-denominational Christian camp operated by Rocky Mountain Bible Mission since 1958, located just off Highway 200 at mile 30 ½, near Clearwater Junction between Missoula and Seeley Lake. Located in the heart of an outdoor recreation area, a week of camp provides a variety of activities utilizing on-site facilities as well as nearby rivers, lakes and forests including Bible study and teaching, rafting, canoeing, swimming, archery and rifle skills and safety, water slide, crafts, times of worship and many other on-site games and activities. Most evenings end with a time around the campfire under the stars. Each week of camp costs $145 with a discount of $10 given to those registered at least 10 days before each camp starts. The week a camper attends is determined by the grade they will be in Fall 2020. Dates are: High School co-ed, June 22-26, 8th & 9th Grade co-ed, June 29-July 3, 6th & 7th Grade Boys, July 6-10, 6th & 7th Grade Girls, July 13-17, 4th & 5th Grade Boys, July 20-24, 4th & 5th Grade Girls, July 27-31. Information and registration available online at www.camputmost.org. Call us at (406) 244-0049 or email at camputmost@gmail.com.
Glacier Camp. Since 1931, kids have been having the time of their lives at Glacier Camp, where we aspire to help your child have both the most memorable week of their summer and an authentic encounter with Jesus Christ. Located on the west shore of beautiful Flathead Lake, just six miles south of Lakeside, there are camps for children ages 5-18 as well as summer programs for adults of all ages. New this year is GrandCamp, an opportunity for grandparents and grandkids to camp together (private rooms in Spruce Lodge). Other special programming includes Horse Camp, two Mini Camp sessions and Day Camp. All camps feature traditional camp activities, including archery, hiking, crafts, and waterfront activities, including our awesome water trampoline. To learn more or register, visit glaciercamp.org, call (406) 844-2114 or email info@glaciercamp.org.
Science camps
STEM Camp for Girls entering grades 7-10. July 20-24, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., University of Montana. $75. (financial scholarships available). Registration link: http://www.coehs.umt.edu/News/stemcamp.php. Contact Bonnie Spence, bonnie.spence@umontana.edu.
Gain valuable skills necessary for success in STEM fields. Our supportive environment will help you improve your ability to draw, visualize, predict, code, and problem solve. In the mornings campers will develop spatial skills through a variety of activities including a special curriculum designed by the current 2020 President of the American Society of Engineering Education, Dr. Sheryl Sorby. Dr. Sorby first developed the materials and course in response to female students in her classes who believed to not “have what it takes” to be an engineer. Results after the course showed gains in grades, retention rates, spatial skills, and a reduction in gender gap. The curriculum will be supplemented with topological puzzles and strategy games that relate to spatial awareness skills and further develop problem solving skills. In the afternoons campers will experience what they can do with programming: build a web page, solve a problem, draw a picture, fly a drone, or create a game.
Clearwater Resource Council Conservation Camps, Seeley Lake. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. July 20-23, $125 ($25 with scholarship) and Aug. 1-2, $75 ($25 with scholarship). Day I: Using the hands-on environscape exhibit, campers will focus on lake ecology and associated water quality issues. In the afternoon, students visit Seeley Lake to conduct water quality sampling. Day II: Campers will learn about stream ecology and macroinvertebrates (aquatic bugs) via interactive activities such “bug bingo” and macroinvertebrate monitoring at a local stream. Day III: Campers will focus on aquatic invasive species (AIS), and learn about AIS by playing “fly swatter jeopardy,” conducting mock boat inspection(s), and visiting with a K-9 AIS detection dog/handler team. Campers will end the day with a “mussel walk” along one of the local lakes. Day IV: Campers will focus on the intersection between arts, culture and conservation. The 2-day camp is an abbreviated version of the 4-day camp. To register and apply for scholarships visit crcmt.org/summer-program-registration. For further information email emily@crcmt.org.
Coding for Kids, week-long summer day camps in Stevensville for grades K-10. Programming, robotics, biomimicry, digital art and more -- fun, educational, and affordable. For class details and summer schedule go to www.codingstevensville.net. Register and pay online.
Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium summer camps. For the past four summers we have hosted four wonderful, week-long day camps at our Insectarium location on Front Street. With our recent move there will be a change to how and where we offer camps in the summer of 2020. This summer we will be co-hosting summer camps with partner organizations across town. More information will be available soon – check back in the coming weeks. Visit http://www.missoulabutterflyhouse.org/camps/
• "Creative Creatures 1" with ZACC, July 7/13-17, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Ages 6–12. ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $265. This camp sits right at the intersection of art and science. Campers will have access to both professional bug and art educators, live Bug Ambassadors to hold and fabulous art supplies. Register at zootownarts.org.
• "Creative Creatures 2" with ZACC, July 27–31, 9 a.m.– 4 p.m. Ages 6–12. ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $265. Register at zootownarts.org.
• "Animal Superheroes" with spectrUM, Aug. 3-7, 9 a.m.– 4 p.m. Ages 6–9. Skaggs Building on the UM campus. $245, $220.50 for members of either spectrUM or MBHI. Register at https://sales.spectrum.umt.edu/PatronEducation.aspx?pid=3655 or call 406-728-STEM. MBHI members should call the main Butterfly House office at 406-317-1211 for a discount code to access early registration and to get the 10% discount for members.
• "Wild World of Bugs" an MBHI original, Aug. 10-14, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Ages 6–9. Skaggs Building on the UM campus. $220, $200 for members. Register at http://www.missoulabutterflyhouse.org/summer-camp-registration/.
spectrUM Discovery Area 2020 Summer Camps. Ages 6-14 are invited to dive into a range of science-related subjects from June to August. From Robotics, Chemistry, Astronomy, and Veterinary Science, there is something for your budding scientist. Registration can be found at spectrum.umt.edu/.
The Montana Learning Center at Canyon Ferry Lake offers camps for students entering grades 1-12. Camp staff are certified teachers, many of whom are award-winning. The student to staff ratio is 1:8. Instructors and counselors are CPR & First Aid certified. For full camp descriptions, scholarship information and registration, visit our website at www.montanalearning.org.
• Camp Discovery is a four-day, daytime only, camp for students entering grades 1-3. Campers are bused to the MLC from Helena Monday through Thursday. $300. Includes lunch and snacks.
June 22–25: "Doodlebug Art Adventure."
June 29–July 2: "Color in Nature."
July 6–9: "Water Wonders."
July 13–16: "Singing with the Rain."
July 20–23: "Doodlebug Art Adventure."
July 27–30: "Water Wonders."
Aug. 3–6: "Color in Nature."
Aug. 10–13: "Sing to the Stars."
• Camp Young Naturalist Adventures is a five-day overnight camp for students entering grades 4-6. Students arrive on Sunday afternoon and leave Thursday afternoon. $450. Includes lodging and meals.
June 21-25: "Zombie Apocalypse."
June 28–July 2: "Search & Rescue Flight Squad."
July 5–9th: "Fly to the Moon" (LEGO Robotics).
July 12–16: "Geology - Discover Earth’s Treasures."
July 19–23: "Fly to the Moon" (LEGO Robotics).
July 26–30: "Zombie Apocalypse."
Aug. 2–6: "Geology - Discover Earth’s Treasures."
Aug. 9–13: "Search & Rescue Flight Squad."
• Camp Innovations is a five-day overnight camp for students entering grades 7-9. Students arrive on Sunday afternoon and leave Thursday afternoon. Campers experience offsite field trips and the night sky. $500. Includes lodging and meals.
June 14–18: "Mars Challenge" (LEGO Robotics).
June 21–25: "Crime Scene Investigation."
July 5–9: "Montana Treasures."
July 12–16: "Ecological Engineering."
July 19–23: "The Wonders of Water."
July 26–30: "Mars Challenge" (LEGO Robotics).
Aug. 2–6: "Montana Treasures."
Aug. 9–13: "Crime Scene Investigation: All-Girls STEAM Camp."
• Extreme Yellowstone Expedition is a five-day overnight camp for students entering grades 7-10. Camp dates are August 2nd – 6th with students arriving and leaving in the afternoon. AMB West Basecamp in Paradise Valley will be the hub for lodging, science experiences and a jumping off point for excursions to Geyser Basin, Yellowstone Falls and Lamar Valley. $1,000. Includes lodging, meals, high-ropes course, and whitewater rafting.
• Dinosaur Camp. We are partnering with The Carter County Museum in Ekalaka for a unique camping experience. This adventure, for students entering grades 7-10, includes three days of field expeditions to active sites in the Hell Creek Formation. In addition to fossil digs, campers will tour Carter County museum, sort material collected in the field, and learn the basics of fossil preparation. $1,000. Includes lodging, meals. and all related program fees. Aug. 16-21.
• Explore the Universe. Using state-of-the-art telescopes and cameras to image the night sky, campers will gain astronomical knowledge and enhance their observing skills. They will develop a plan to continue exploring space, the final frontier. This five-day overnight camp is for students entering the 9th-12th grades and is from July 19- 23. $750. Includes lodging, meals and activities.
Glacier Institute offers Youth Science Adventure Camps at the Big Creek Outdoor Education Campus along the North Fork of the Flathead River adjacent to Glacier National Park. To register, contact the Kalispell Main Office, (406) 755-1211, or visit glacierinstitute.org. Big Creek Adventures, June 28-July 3, ages 10-13, $400; Fly Fishing the Northfork, July 5-7, ages 9-13, $200; "Call of the Wild: Find Your Future," July 11-15, ages 11-16, $400. Wilderness Skills, JUly 20-25, ages 12-15, $400. Backpacking Camp, July 27-Aug. 1, ages 11-16, $300. "Boyz n' the Woods," Aug. 3-5, ages 9-11, $200. "Damsels Withouth Distress," Aug. 6-8, ages 9-11, $200. "Glacier Goofin," Aug. 9-14, ages 1-13, $400. Budding Naturalists Sleep-Away Series, Aug. 17-18, 18-19, 19-20, ages 7-10, $100.
Camp Invention Summer STEM Program Coming to Missoula County Public Schools (site to be determined). June 22-26. A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame® (NIHF) in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in grades K-6 to find their “inner inventor” by learning the process of innovation. Using hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance, resourcefulness and problem-solving skills; and encourages entrepreneurship — in a fun and engaging environment. Hands-on activities include: * Camp Invention Flight Lab™: Imaginations soar as children learn about flight with gliders, rockets, heliballs and hand-copters. They build a cityscape from upcycled materials, navigate planes through a storm and take apart a robot.
* Design Thinking Project™: Campers learn the value of their creativity as they bring their biggest ideas to life. To become successful innovators, they create sketches, build prototypes, design logos and find out how to pitch their invention while protecting their intellectual property.
* Rescue Squad™: Using teamwork and problem-solving skills, children protect the Earth’s ecosystems. Inspiring activities include creating pods to compete in zipline races, exploring energy conservation, eliminating pollution and helping wildlife in habitats across the country.
* Camp Invention Champions™: As they discover the unseen inventors behind their favorite sports, campers apply their own ingenuity. They trade inventor playing cards, create and play their own high-energy hover-ball games, and design and build the ultimate sports complex.
At the end of the program, each camper will bring home a robot! Learn more about this year’s all-new curriculum.
For additional information or to find a camp near you, visit invent.org/camp.
Social Skills Camp
YETI (Youth Engagement Through Intervention). YETI Camp is for school age children that have social skill challenges related to autism or other disorders. YETI provides social skills intervention in a fun and safe environment with a 1:1 ratio of adults to children. Typically developing peers attend and evidence based practices are used throughout this intensive intervention.
• YETI Camp I Belonging: This camp welcomes 12 children and targets social skills through speech/language therapy and behavioral support. June 13-17, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; packed lunch required.
• YETI Camp II Language: This camp welcomes eight elementary age children and targets social skills through speech/language therapy. July 27-31, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; packed lunch required.
The cost for one week of camp is $200 or insurance may be billed (prescription required). Interested parties should call the DeWit RiteCare Clinic at UM at 243-2405 or visit http://health.umt.edu/slhos/dewit-ritecare-clinic/payment.php for a registration packet.
Sports/fitness camps
Yoga and Mindfulness Summer Camps for ages 3- 11. Fun and age-appropriate yoga movement, games, breathing, stress reduction tools and emotional awareness. Let your children's explorations this summer dive inward as well as out! We get to learn what makes us each "tick" through the comprehensive and holistic approaches of yoga and mindfulness. Yoga offers tools for better physical and emotional health, sleep, social skills, confidence and self-awareness. We use ART and MUSIC along with time in NATURE to let our minds rest and explore the practice of yoga from other mediums. July 20-24, ages 8-11, 9 a.m.-noon, $115. July 27-31, ages 4-7, 9 a.m.-noon, $115. Aug. 17-20, preschool camp (ages 3-5), 9 a.m.-noon, $95. Call 239-YOGA. Visit PeacefulHeartYogaMissoula.com.
University of Montana Campus Recreation Youth Camps. Ten, week-long sessions, June 17-Aug. 23. Each week campers will have the opportunity to take part in three swim instruction sessions at the Grizzly Pool, fitness activities, outdoor adventures, educational sessions and craft activities to go along with each weekly morning activity theme. Campus Recreation Youth Camps are guided by University of Montana students and absorbed by the campers. Children have the opportunity to experience everything the University of Montana, Campus Recreation and the Missoula community has to offer. $160 per week; $12 pre rec hour, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and $25 after Rec hours, 3:15-5:30 p.m. Camp hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. with optional before and after hours. Register online or by phone, 243-5295. For online registration, University of Montana employees and students will be prompted to log into Campus Recreation's online portal using their NetID (same login information as Cyberbear). The General Public is invited to create a new member account (if not done so already), which will then be used for all registrations using the online portal. (register.campusrec.umt.edu). Email campusrec.youthcamps@mso.umt.edu; visit umt.edu/youthcamps.
Mismo summer camps for boys and girls ages 4-12 (3-years old with experience and older sibling). Gymnastics, ninja, crafts, recess, sings, reading and fun. Weekly camps run Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Friday 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (full week, full day). Field trips to park on Tuesday and pool on Thursdays. Bring shoes, water bottle, two snacks, lunch, sunscreen and swimsuit. Non-member $225, member $200. Phone 728-0908 or visit mismogym.com.
Northwest Montana Running Camp. June 12-15, June 16-19 or June 21-24. Running camp is educational, challenging, and most importantly, fun. The four day camp includes morning and afternoon runs that take you through some of the stunning trails that Montana has to offer. Runners will be organized into groups and taken to the trail heads by van. Throughout your experience at the camp you will have the opportunity to learn all about different aspects of running. These educational sessions include valuable information about training, racing strategy and tactics, sport psychology, nutrition, injury prevention, running footwear and equipment, motivation and goal setting, and team building. Apply at mtrunningcamp.com. Contact Sara Brist, 406-755-6991.
Lady Griz Cage Basketball Camps (girls only), University of Montana. Day camp, completed grades K-8, July 13-16. For more information on camps, contact Jordan Sullivan (406-480-9079). Visit http://gogriz.com/sports/2015/3/3/GEN_201401012.aspx.
Griz Basketball Camps (boys only) Youth Day Camp. July 13-16, University of Montana, 8-11:30 a.m. Grades K-7. Skill development, individual fundamental instruction from Grizzly coaching staff and players, competition for all levels and ages, chance to meet new friends, camp ball and t-shirt. NO DOCTORS PHYSICAL NEEDED. $180.
Register at http://www.totalcamps.com/DECUIREBASKETBALLCAMPS.
Grizzly Football Camps. Visit montanafootballcamps.com.
• Youth Football Camp, entering grades 1-4, June 15-17, 8 a.m.-noon; entering grades 5-8, June 22-24, 8 a.m.-noon. $150.
• 7 on 7 Team Shootout (entering grades 9-12), June 13. $40 per player.
• Grizzly Big Man (O-Linemen and D-Linemen entering grades 9-12), June 13. $95 per player.
• Specialist Camp (entering grades 9-12), June 20, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $95 per player.
• Individual Camp, (entering grades 9-12), June 26 and July 31. $95 per player.
Larchmont Golf Course, 3200 Fort Missoula Road. Phone 721-4416, larchmontgolfcourse.com. Intro to golf, 8:30-9:30 a.m., June 16-18, June 23-25, July 7-9, July 21-23 and July 28-30. Campers are introduced to the full swing, chipping and putting. The cost is $25. Get Course Ready, 10 a.m.-noon, June 16-19, 23-26, July 7-10, July 21-23 and 28-31. $75. Campers will work on their golf skills, along with learning golf etiquette and rules. with one day on the golf course.
Missoula Fencing Assocation full and half day beginning camps are designed for kids ages 6-17 who are either new to fencing, or who have prior fencing experience in a summer camp or after school program. All camps include the fencing basics and lots of sparring opportunity, taught in a positive, safe environment. Full day options also include other activities to improve coordination, concentration, and critical thinking skills. The main ingredient in all of our camps is FUN! All camps meet at our facility, 1134 Longstaff St. in Missoula. info@missoulafencing.net. 406-926-2175. www.missoulafencing.net
Little Cavaliers Camp for ages 6-9; half and full day options. Session 1: June 22-26. Session 2: Aug. 3-7. $240 for full day; $130 half day.
Musketeer Camp for ages 10-14; full day only. One session: July 13-17. $240.
Teen Fencing Camp for ages 10-17; half day only (includes option to return for club practices during camp week). One session: Aug. 10-14. $130.
Hall of Fame Sports Academy Summer Camps, 18 year anniversary, June 15-Aug. 21, Playfair Park. Tuition: You have many options to choose from. If you have multiple children or plan on attending a lot of days or weeks the package deals will be cheaper. You may split days between your children ONLY with the package deals. A package deal must be paid in full by June 30. halloffamesportsacademy.com.
Summer Camps at Roots Sports and Learning Center, 216 Commerce St. (starting date still to be determined). Theme camps; full and half day options. Sports intensive camps. Trampoline and gymnastics. Week long intensives. Before care is 8 a.m.-9 a.m. for $6. After care until 5 p.m. for $1.50 for every 15 min. Visit rootsacrosports.com for more information. Call 728-4258.
Skyhawks Sports Camps. Multi-sport, cheerleading, soccer, basketball, flag football, volleyball. For dates, times, locations and registration information, visit skyhawks.com/montana.
Tutoring camps
Sylvan Learning Center for grades K-12. Individualized programs for all grades; summer camps in math and reading. Call 543-2522 or visit sylvanlearning.com.
Writing camps
Words with Wings Summer Camp. Missoula Writing Collaborative's Words With Wings is an intensive writing summer camp for students ages 8-14. Classes take place on the University of Montana campus and participants receive one-on-one attention by professional writers from the Missoula Writing Collaborative. Every student receives their own copy of the 2020 Words With Wings anthology (with their own writing inside!) and the opportunity to read their work at the 2020 Montana Book Festival. Grades 3-8, July 13-17, July 20-24, Register at missoulawritingcollaborative.submittable.com. For questions contact Words With Wings Summer Camp Director, Nick Littman, MWCsummercampdirector@gmail.com or call 406-549-3348.
Rattlesnake Writing Studio, Missoula Writing Collaborative's summer camp for students in grades 9-12, July 8-12, 12:30-3:30 p.m., on the University of Montana Campus. The Missoula Writing Collaborative is offering week-long summer camps for high school students this July. Each camp will be co-taught by a professional writer and musician and take place on the University of Montana campus. Students will delve deep into discussions about poetry, fiction, nonfiction, and songwriting. Experimentation will be encouraged, and students will have the opportunity to write, share their work, receive feedback, and collaborate with their peers in a variety of genres. Founded in 1994, each year Missoula Writing Collaborative teaches over 1,500 kids to love to write. We place writers in school classrooms, after-school programs, youth homes and other venues to show young people the power of words and help them find their voices as writers. Register at: missoulawritingcollaborative.submittable.com. For questions contact: Words With Wings Summer Camp Director, Nick Littman, MWCSummerCampDirector@gmail.com or call 406-549-3348.
YMCA camps
Camps held at YMCA unless otherwise noted. Contact the YMCA at 3000 Russell St., 721-9622, ymcamissoula.org. Camps run Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Before and after care available.
2020 SUMMER AT A GLANCE
(Ask about month-long licensed camp options).
Week 0 (June 9-12): "That’s My Y" (single-day camps).KinderKubs, ZooTown
Week 1 (June 15–19): "Spirit Week." Basketball, Jr. Survival, KinderKubs, Rookie Sports, Teen Summer Leadership Program, Theater, ZooTown.
Week 2 (June 22–26): "Spy Kids." Babysitting 101, Fly Fishing, Jr. Art, KinderKubs, Soccer, Survival, ZooTown.
Week 3 (June 29–July 3): "Four Seasons". Active 6, KinderKubs, Multi-Sport, Rookie Fun & Fit, Teen Big Sky Adventures, Triathlon, Theater, ZooTown.
Week 4 (July 6–10): "Rockets & Sprockets". Babysitting 101, Baseball/Softball, Fly Fishing, KinderKubs, MVP Basketball, Space Explorers, Teen Climbing, ZooTown.
Week 5 (July 13–17): "When I Grow Up". Crafts & Creations, Flag Football, Jr. Big Sky Adventures, KinderKubs, MVP Soccer, Teen Summer Leadership Program, Volleyball, ZooTown.
Week 6 (July 20–24): "Time Travelers". Babysitting 101, Big Sky Adventures, Camp Ponderosa*, Dance, Jr. Culinary, KinderKubs, MVP Basketball, Rookie Dance, Soccer.
Week 7 (July 27–31): "Adventure Awaits". Camp Ponderosa, Climbing, Jr. Music, KinderKubs, MVP Football, Outdoor Recreation, Teen Equestrian Leadership, Track & Field.
Week 8 (Aug. 3–7): "Water World". Basketball, Camp Ponderosa*, Engineering & Inventions, Jr. Climbing, KinderKubs, Lacrosse, Rookie Gymnastics.
Week 9 (Aug. 10–14): "Camp Carnevale". Active 6, Art, Baseball/Softball, Camp Ponderosa, KinderKubs, Rookie Sports.
Week 10 (Aug. 17–21): "Rock Stars". Babysitting 101, Camp Ponderosa, Culinary, Jr. Bug Olympics, KinderKubs, Multi-Sport.
Week 11 (Aug. 24-25): "Camp A to Z" (single-day camps). Camp Ponderosa, KinderKubs.
The YMCA also offers two state-licensed summer camp options—Camp Imagination and Camp Horizon.
*Indicates Thursday night campout for grades 4+
Missoula Parks and Rec camps
Missoula Parks and Recreation offers a variety of summer camps for all ages including sports, adventure, crafts and more. For more information, to view the Summer Recreation Guide or to register for programs, visit missoulaparks.org, stop by Currents Aquatics Center in McCormick Park, or phone 721-PARK.
Share The Fun Youth Recreation Grants. Parks and Recreation offers youth recreation grants to low-income families. Grant forms are available at Currents Aquatics Center or on-line at missoulaparks.org.
Splash Montana and Currents Aquatics Center
Currents and Splash Montana are home to exciting waterslides and play features, plus swim lessons, swim team, aquatics fitness, coached lap swim and so much more. Currents Aquatics Center is open daily in McCormick Park. Splash Montana is open May 23-Aug. 25 (weather permitting). Call 721-PARK or visit missoulaparks.org for more information.
