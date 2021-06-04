Loyola Sacred Heart High School

Graduates
Thomas Albrecht, Zoltan Badaruddin, Jarek Bodlovic, Dylan Burks, Will Burns, Diego Cowmey, Grace Daniel, Helena Denning, Michaela Deschamps, Mikenna Deschamps, Kelsey Esh, Bethany Heisey, Gisele Huffman, Nolan Iverson, Taylor Jansen, Isabella Johnston, Alexander Kirkhus, Jace Kruer, Kade Kruer, Corbin Likeric, Dominic Maricelli, Molly McHugh, Gordon McMillion, Megan Neuman, Shane Petrey, Parker Pratt, Morgan Quigley, Amber Ramsey, Emma Richardson, Finneas Richardson, Lexon Sant, Linnea Schafer, Lauren Sheehan, Ella Spinder, Jacob Stout, Liam Toomey, Brooke Twite
Scholarships and awards
Thomas Albrecht: Chris and Fran Albrecht, parents. Montana State University Premier Scholarship; University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; Carroll College All Saints Scholarship; Harriet Anderson Memorial Scholarship.
Zoltan Badaruddin: Shandor and Michelle Badaruddin, parents. Montana State University Premier Scholarship; University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; Montana Tech Oredigger Scholarship.
Jarek Bodlovic: Kirk and Tammy Bodlovic, parents. Pacific University Presidential Scholarship and Scholars Award; Grand Canyon University Faculty Scholarship and Christian Schools Consortium Scholarship.
Will Burns: Brian and Mindi Burns, parents. Montana State University-Northern Athletic Scholarship.
Diego Cowmey: Philip Cowmey and Sylvia Larios Cowmey, parents. Boise State University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship; University of Washington Purple and Gold Scholarship; Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Arizona State University Provost’s Award; Carroll College Presidential Scholarship.
Grace Daniel: Jack and Amy Daniel, parents. University of Portland Holy Cross Scholarship; University of Colorado Denver Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship; Loyola University Chicago Presidential Scholarship; University of Illinois Chicago Merit Tuition Award; Seattle University Academic Achievement Scholarship; Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Award; High School Heisman School Winner; Lou Ann Dougherty Most Inspirational Female Athlete Award.
Helena Denning: Scott Denning and Tawnya Maes, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Carroll College Trustee Scholarship and Athletic Scholarship; United States Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award; Arciello Family Scholarship.
Michaela Deschamps: David Deschamps and Zonda Berry, parents. Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Pepperdine University Merit Scholarship; Northern Arizona University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship and Gold Scholarship; Montana University System STEM Scholarship; United States Air Force Math & Science Award; High School Heisman School Winner; Spirit of Loyola Award.
Mikenna Deschamps: Curtis Deschamps and Joan Bond-Deschamps, parents. Carroll College Trustee Scholarship; Gonzaga University Dussault Scholarship; University of Portland Holy Cross Scholarship; Boise State University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship; Montana State University Premier Scholarship; University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship.
Kelsey Esh: Joseph and Jamie Esh, parents. Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Carroll College Presidential Scholarship; University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; Missoula Honors Court Student Athlete of the Year Nominee.
Bethany Heisey: Michael and Melissa Heisey, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; Carroll College Presidential Scholarship; Missoula Electric Cooperative Scholarship; Foundation for Community Health Scholarship; Montana University System STEM Scholarship; Blackfoot Communications Scholarship.
Gisele Huffman: Richard and LeeAnne Huffman, parents. Montana State University Premier Scholarship.
Nolan Iverson: Erik Iverson and Tosha Doornek, parents. Concordia College Excellence Scholarship, Priority Cobber Scholarship and BREW Scholarship, Whitworth University Merit Scholarship; University of Mary Sr. Thomas Welder Scholarship; Willamette University Dean’s Scholarship; Missoula Honors Court Student Athlete of the Year Nominee.
Alexander Kirkhus: Rune and Tawnya Kirkhus, parents. Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Montana University System STEM Scholarship; Michael T. Martin Memorial Scholarship.
Jace Kruer: Justin and Kira Kruer, parents. Carroll College Bishop Carroll Scholarship; University of Dayton Merit Scholarship; Gonzaga University Merit Scholarship; Pacific Lutheran University Merit Scholarship; Thomas More University Merit Scholarship.
Kade Kruer: Justin and Kira Kruer, parents. Santa Clara University Bronco Scholarship; Gonzaga University Trustee Scholarship; University of Dayton Trustee’s Merit Scholarship; United States Air Force Math & Science Award.
Corbin Likeric: Rick and Kendra Lee, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Whitworth University Scholarship; Manchester University Dean’s Scholarship, Ohio Dominican University Academic Excellence Scholarship; Northern Arizona University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship and Blue Scholarship; Youngstown State University Red & White Scholarship and Provost Scholarship; North Dakota State University Cultural Diversity Tuition Waiver; University of South Dakota Coyote Commitment Achievement Scholarship; Northwest University Merit Scholarship; South Dakota State University Yellow & Blue Scholarship; Concordia College Merit Scholarship; Montana University System Honor Scholarship; Montana University System STEM Scholarship.
Dominic Maricelli: Rich and Jenn Maricelli, parents. Montana Tech Oredigger Excellence Scholarship; Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Montana University System STEM Scholarship; Spirit of Loyola Award.
Molly McHugh: Tim and Micho nne McHugh, parents. Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Carroll College Trustee Scholarship; Montana Tech Oredigger Achievement Scholarship; Whitworth University Scholarship; The Washington Companies Employee Family Scholarship; United States Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award.
Gordon McMillion: Geoff and Bridget McMillion, parents. University of Montana Game Design and Interactive Media Scholarship and Academic Achievement Scholarship; Horatio Alger Scholarship; Park Side Credit Union Scholarship; Missoula Masonic/Hufferd Lodge #13 Scholarship; United States Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award; University of Idaho Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship; Montana Community Foundation T. Eugene Young Montana's Promise Scholarship.
Megan Neuman: John and Missy Neuman, parents. Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Carroll College Trustee Scholarship; Northern Arizona University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship and Blue Scholarship; University of Idaho Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship; Boise State University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship; Gonzaga Achievement Scholarship; Linfield University Francis R. Linfield Scholarship; Principal’s Leadership Award.
Shane Petrey: Steve Petrey and Stacey Lindburgh, parents. Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Montana University System STEM Scholarship.
Parker Pratt: Kent and April Pratt, parents. University of Redlands Achievement Award; Seattle University Academic Achievement Scholarship; Gonzaga University Dean’s Scholarship; Boise State University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship; Pepperdine University Merit Scholarship; Montana Tech Oredigger Scholarship; Fuel Fitness Student-Athlete Award.
Morgan Quigley: Walter and Linda Quigley, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; Montana State University Premier Scholarship.
Amber Ramsey: Jim and Kim Ramsey, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship.
Emma Richardson: Bruce and Victoria Richardson, parents. Culinary Institute of America Excellence Award; University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship.
Finneas Richardson: Rusty and Sandi Richardson, parents. Rocky Mountain College Presidential Scholarship and Athletic Scholarship.
Linnea Schafer: Derek and Susan Schafer, parents. Northwest University Presidential Scholarship and Visit Scholarship; Carroll College Presidential Merit Scholarship; Northwest Nazarene University President’s Merit Scholarship.
Lauren Sheehan: Kevin and Kim Sheehan, parents. University of Montana Davidson Honors College Scholarship; Carroll College Bishop’s Scholarship; University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; Foundation for Community Health Premier Scholarship; UCLA ROTC Scholarship; UC Santa Barbara ROTC Scholarship; Cal Poly San Luis Obispo ROTC Scholarship; University of San Francisco ROTC Scholarship; University of Montana ROTC Scholarship; Montana University System Honor Scholarship and STEM Scholarship; Jesuit Schools Network Award.
Ella Spinder: Travis and Rebecca Spinder, parents. University of San Diego Presidential Scholarship; Gonzaga University Merit Scholarship; University of Portland Merit Scholarship; Carroll College Merit Scholarship; Exchange Club of Missoula ACE Award; Garden of Read’n Most Christlike Individual Award.
Top seniors
Grace Daniel
Parents: Jack and Amy Daniel
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: University of Portland Holy Cross Scholarship; University of Colorado Denver WUE Merit Scholarship; Loyola Chicago Presidential Scholarship; University of Illinois at Chicago Merit Tuition Award; Seattle University Academic Achievement Scholarship; Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award: High School Heisman School Winner; Lou Ann Dougherty Most Inspirational Female Athlete Award.
Future: attend the University of Cincinnati; study in the pre-physician assistant program; become a physician assistant or nurse practitioner.
Michaela Deschamps
Parents: Zonda Berry and David Deschamps
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Pepperdine Grant; Northern Arizona University Gold Award and WUE; Montana University System STEM Scholarship; United States Air Force Math & Science Award; High School Heisman School Winner; Spirit of Loyola Award.
Future: study pre-med at Montana State University.
Kelsey Esh
Parents: Jamie Esh and Joseph Esh
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Carroll Presidential Scholarship; University of Montana Academic Achievement; Missoula Honors court Student Athlete of the Year nominee.
Future: study healthcare at Montana State University.
Bethany Heisey
Parents: Michael and Melissa Heisey
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: University of Montana Academic Achievement Award; Carroll College Presidential Scholarship; Missoula Electric Scholarship; Foundation for Community Health; Montana STEM Scholarship; Blackfoot Communications Scholarship.
Future: attend the University of Montana; pursue a degree in pre-med.
Jace Kruer
Parents: Justin and Kira Kruer
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Carroll College Bishop Carroll Scholarship; University of Dayton Merit Scholarship; Gonzaga University Merit Scholarship; Pacific Lutheran University Merit Scholarship; Thomas More University Merit Scholarship.
Future: attend the University of Notre Dame.
Kade Kruer
Parents: Justin and Kira Kruer
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Santa Clara University Bronco Scholarship; Gonzaga University Trustee Scholarship; University of Dayton Trustee's Scholarship; United States Air Force Math and Science Award.
Future: attend the University of Notre Dame.
Linnea Schafer
Parents: Derek and Susan Schafer
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Northwest University Presidential Scholarship; Carroll College Presidential Scholarship; Northwest Nazarene President's Merit Scholarship.
Future: attend Northwest University.
Lauren Sheenan
Parents: Kim and Kevin Sheehan
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: UCLA ROTC Scholarship; UCSB Scholarship; Cal Poly ROTC Scholarship; USF ROTC Scholarship; University of Montana ROTC Scholarship; Montana University System Tuition Scholarship and STEM Scholarship; University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; Davidson Honors College Tuition Waiver Scholarship Award; Davidson Honors College Scholarship; Carroll College Bishop's Scholarship; Foundation for Community Health Premier Scholarship; Jesuit Schools Network Award.
Future: study biology/pre-med at the University of Montana Davidson Honors college; participate in the Army ROTC.
Ella Spinder
Parents: Rebecca and Travis Spinder
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: University of San Diego Presidential Scholarship; Gonzaga Trustee Scholarship; University of Portland President's Scholarship; Carroll College Presidential Scholarship; Exchange Club of Missoula ACE Award; Garden of Read'n Most Christlike Individual Award.
Future: study behavioral neuroscience at the University of San Diego.
Information provided by Loyola Sacred Heart High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete.