Loyola Sacred Heart High School

Lauren Sheehan: Kevin and Kim Sheehan, parents. University of Montana Davidson Honors College Scholarship; Carroll College Bishop’s Scholarship; University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; Foundation for Community Health Premier Scholarship; UCLA ROTC Scholarship; UC Santa Barbara ROTC Scholarship; Cal Poly San Luis Obispo ROTC Scholarship; University of San Francisco ROTC Scholarship; University of Montana ROTC Scholarship; Montana University System Honor Scholarship and STEM Scholarship; Jesuit Schools Network Award.

Ella Spinder: Travis and Rebecca Spinder, parents. University of San Diego Presidential Scholarship; Gonzaga University Merit Scholarship; University of Portland Merit Scholarship; Carroll College Merit Scholarship; Exchange Club of Missoula ACE Award; Garden of Read’n Most Christlike Individual Award.

Top seniors

Grace Daniel

Parents: Jack and Amy Daniel

GPA: 4.0