Loyola Sacred Heart High School

Graduates
Janey Anderson, McKenna Bessette, Alyssa Bledsoe, Shelby Booth, Morgan Burtis, Tanner Carlson, Samantha Clevenger, Alexis Cooney, Taylor Cooney, Basil Coutinho, Erin Dahl, Blake Danielson, Bridger Danielson, Bryce Danielson, Gharret Diehl, Camden Donham, Luke Ellinghouse, Kellan Feeley, Liam Haffey, Emily Hermes, Yaoqi Jiang, Jaden Job, Daniel Kaleva, Joseph Kendrick, Carolyn Kimball, Sydney Koppang, Carlin Lechner, Thomas Leonard, Gabriel Lowe, Seth Lowe, Avery Medeiros, Nicholas Mitzel, Ray Morgan, Shyln Obrigewitch, Marco Petrilli, Brennan Richardson, McKenna Round, Zoe Sampson, Maleah Schott, Izaac Sessums, Colby Solomon, Alexander Stergios, Clara Stergios, Isadora Tomazeli, Izaya Ward, Violet Whitegrass, Wyatt Winters
Scholarships and awards
McKenna Bessette: Brian and Tamara Bessette, parents. Carroll College Trustee Scholarship and Athletic Scholarship.
Alyssa Bledsoe: Scott and Leigh Bledsoe, parents. Washington State University Distinguished Cougar Award, Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship and Gold Scholarship; Northern Arizona University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship and Founder’s Gold Tuition Scholarship; University of Idaho Silver Award; Spirit of Loyola Award.
Shelby Booth: Deborah Gregory and Doyle Booth, parents. Ringling College of Art and Design Merit Scholarship; Exchange Club of Missoula ACE Award.
Morgan Burtis: Shane and Vida Anderson, John Burtis, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship.
Tanner Carlson: Chad and Marsha Carlson, parents. Cornell University Yellow Ribbon Award; Oregon State University Provost Scholarship; Gonzaga University Regents Scholarship; Michigan State University Non-Resident Scholarship and Presidential Study Abroad Scholarship; United States Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award.
Samantha Clevenger: Chris and Rachael Clevenger, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; Montana Tech Marcus Daly Gold Tuition Waiver Scholarship; Parkside Credit Union Scholarship; Arciello Family Scholarship; Lou Ann Dougherty Most Inspirational Female Athlete Award.
Alexis Cooney: JP and Judy Cooney, parents. Carroll College Bishop Carroll Scholarship and Parish Scholarship; University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; Montana University System Honor Scholarship; University of Portland Presidential Scholarship; Western Washington University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship.
Taylor Cooney: JP and Judy Cooney, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; Carroll College Bishop Carroll Scholarship; University of Portland Presidential Scholarship; Western Washington University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship.
Basil Coutinho: Newton and Cynthia Coutinho, parents. Carroll College Bishop Carroll Scholarship and Athletic Scholarship; Gonzaga University Regent Scholarship; Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Montana Tech Academic Scholarship and Athletic Scholarship.
Erin Dahl: Dan and Brenda Dahl, parents. Middlebury College Merit Award; Linfield College Presidential Scholarship; Western Washington University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship; Northern Arizona University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship and Founder’s Gold Award; Montana University System Honor Scholarship; Emilene White Kiwanis Memorial Scholarship; United States Air Force Math & Science Award; Valedictorian.
Blake Danielson: Christin Danielson, parent. Rocky Mountain College Presidential Merit Award, Athletic Grant and Visit Scholarship; Carroll College All Saints Award; University of Jamestown Athletic Scholarship; Culver Stockton College Merit Scholarship and Athletic Scholarship; Waldorf University Athletic Scholarship.
Bridger Danielson: Christin Danielson, parent. Rocky Mountain College Dean’s Scholarship, Athletic Grant and Visit Scholarship; Carroll College All Saints Award; Montana State University Hilleman Scholar.
Bryce Danielson: Christin Danielson, parent. Rocky Mountain College Dean’s Scholarship, Athletic Grant and Visit Scholarship.
Gharret Diehl: Wade and Joanne Diehl, parents. Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Colorado State University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship; Gonzaga University Dean’s Scholarship; Seton Hall University Dean’s Scholarship.
Camden Donham: Srikanon and Dawn Donham, parents. Montana Tech Marie Mobeus Tuition Waiver and Charles Arentzen Scholarship; Colorado School of Mines Financial Award; Stevens Institute of Technology Edwin A. Stevens Scholarship; Montana University System Honor Scholarship; Montana University System – Montana’s STEM Scholarship; United States Marine Corps “Semper Fidelis” Award for Musical Excellence; The Contrarian Scholarship.
Luke Ellinghouse: Michael Ellinghouse and Mary Halloran, parents. Gonzaga University Aloysius Scholarship; Carroll College All Saints Award; Spirit of Loyola Award.
Kellan Feeley: David and April Feeley, parents. Carroll College All Saints Award.
Liam Haffey: John and Jen Haffey, parents. Carroll College Presidential Scholarship and Athletic Scholarship; University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; Missoula Honors Court Male Student Athlete of the Year Nominee.
Yaoqi Jiang: Dong Jiang and Hua Yu, parents. University of San Francisco University Scholar Award; University of Portland Presidential Scholarship; Fordham University Loyola Scholarship; Northeastern University Raise Scholarship; United States Air Force Math & Science Award; Salutatorian.
Jaden Job: Darin and Lynn Job, parents. Missoula Plans Exchange Scholarship.
Daniel Kaleva: Joel and Elizabeth Kaleva, parents. Colorado State University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship; University of Utah Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship.
Carolyn Kimball: John and Shannon Kimball, parents. Fordham University Loyola Scholarship and Tuition Award; Lewis and Clark College Faculty Scholarship; University of Portland Holy Cross Scholarship.
Sydney Koppang: Chris and Hallie Koppang, parents. Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Montana University System – Montana’s STEM Scholarship; Wendy’s High School Heisman School Winner; Missoula Honors Court Female Student Athlete of the Year Nominee.
Carlin Lechner: Dr. David Lechner and Kerry Sullivan-Lechner, parents. Carroll College All Saints Award and Halo Scholarship; Linfield College Achievement Award and Recognition Award; Westminster College 2020 Award; Whitworth University Merit Scholarship and Housing Scholarship.
Thomas Leonard: Tom and Clair Leonard, parents. Carroll College All Saints Award; Whitworth University Merit Scholarship; Linfield College Recognition Award; Pacific Lutheran University Academic Scholarship and Housing Scholarship; Lewis & Clark College Pioneer Award.
Avery Medeiros: Marc and Sherrie Medeiros, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; Northern Arizona University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship and Founder’s Gold Scholarship.
Nicholas Mitzel: John and Kelly Mitzel, parents. Montana State University Premier Scholarship; University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; Carroll College Presidential Scholarship; Montana Tech Marcus Daly Silver Tuition Waiver and Academic Scholarship; Rocky Mountain College Trustee Scholarship; Montana Tech Athletic Scholarship; University of Montana Western Athletic Scholarship; Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Award; United States Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award.
Ray Morgan: Dennis Ray Morgan and Liza Morgan, parents. Montana Tech Chancellor’s Scholarship.
McKenna Round: Ray and Joely Round, parents. Gonzaga University Trustee Scholarship and Joseph M. Cataldo Scholarship; Santa Clara University Dean’s Scholarship; Montana State University Premier Scholarship.
Maleah Schott: Derek and Andrea Schott, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship.
Izaac Sessums: Josh and Cari Sessums, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; Montana University System – Montana’s STEM Scholarship; Principal’s Leadership Award.
Alexander Stergios: Tom and Mary Lou Stergios, parents. University of Rochester Prince Street Scholarship; Colorado School of Mines Financial Award; Montana University System Honor Scholarship.
Clara Stergios: Tom and Mary Lou Stergios, parents. Manhattan College Dean’s Award and Freshman Founder’s Award; Carroll College All Saints Award; Westminster College Founder’s Scholarship; Northern Arizona University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship and Founder’s Gold Tuition Scholarship; Western Washington University Award for Excellence; Grand Canyon University Club Sports Scholarship.
Isadora Tomazeli: João and Ana Tomazeli, parents. Carroll College Founders Scholarship and Athletic Scholarship.
Violet Whitegrass: William and Marcelia Whitegrass, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; United States Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award.
Wyatt Winters: Patrick and Laurie Winters, parents. University of San Diego Alcala Scholarship and Choir Scholars; Pepperdine University George Pepperdine Achievement Award; Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Academic Achievement Award; Santa Clara University Merit Scholarship.
Top seniors
Samantha Clevenger
Parents: Rachael and Chris Clevenger
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; Montana Tech Marcus Daly Gold Tuition Waiver; Parkside Credit Union Scholarship; Arciello Family Scholarship; Lou Ann Dougherty Most Inspirational Female Athlete Award.
Future: "I plan to attend The University of Montana for Business Management and Entrepreneurship."
Alexis Cooney
Parents: JP and Judy Cooney
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Carroll College Bishop Carroll Scholarship; Carroll College Parish Scholarship, University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; Montana University System Honor Scholarship; University of Portland Presidential Scholarship; Western Washington University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship.
Future: study Secondary Education at Carroll College.
Taylor Cooney
Parents: JP and Judy Cooney
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: University of Montana MT Academic Achievement Scholarship; University of Portland President’s Scholarship; Western Washington University: WUE Scholarship, Admission with Distinction; Carroll College Bishop Carroll Scholarship.
Future: study psychology at the University of Montana.
Erin Dahl
Parents: Daniel and Brenda Dahl
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Middlebury College Merit Award; Linfield College Presidential Scholarship; Western Washington University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship; Northern Arizona University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship; Northern Arizona University Founder’s Gold Award; Montana University System Honor Scholarship; Emilene White Kiwanis Memorial Scholarship; United States Air Force Math & Science Award; Valedictorian.
Future: "I will attend Middlebury College and pursue French and Chemistry Majors."
Camden Donham
Parents: Srikanon and Dawn Donham
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Marie Mobeus Tuition Waiver (Montana Tech); Charles Arentzen Scholarship (Montana Tech); Colorado School of Mines Financial Award; Edwin A. Stevens Scholarship (Stevens Institute of Technology); Montana University System Honor Scholarship; Montana University System STEM Scholarship; United States Marine Corps “Semper Fidelis” Award for Musical Excellence.
Future: study mechanical engineering at Montana Tech.
Yaoqi Jiang
Parents: Dong Jiang and Hua Yu
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: University of San Francisco University Scholar Award; University of Portland Presidential Scholarship; Fordham University Loyola Scholarship; Northeastern University Raise Scholarship; United States Air Force Math & Science Award; Salutatorian.
Future: Attend Barnard College and double major in Economics-Statistics and Psychology.
Nicholas Mitzel
Parents: John and Kelly Mitzel
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Montana State University Premier Scholarship; University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; Carroll College Presidential Scholarship; Montana Tech Marcus Daly Silver Tuition Waiver; Montana Tech Academic Scholarship; Rocky Mountain College Trustee Scholarship; Montana Tech Athletic Scholarship; University of Montana Western Athletic Scholarship; Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Award; United States Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award.
Future: Attend Montana State University and earn a double degree in Finance and Marketing.
McKenna Round
Parents: Ray and Joely Round
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Gonzaga University Trustee Scholarship; Gonzaga University Joseph M. Cataldo Scholarship; Santa Clara University Dean’s Scholarship; Montana State University Premier Scholarship.
Future: Attend Gonzaga University pursuing a degree in Business.
Maleah Schott
Parents: Derek and Andrea Schott
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship.
Future: Attend the University of Montana and major in Anthropology and French as well as minor in Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies. "After completing my bachelor’s degree I would like to earn a master’s in Social Work."
Alexander Stergios
Parents: Tom and Mary Lou Stergios
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: University of Rochester Prince Street Scholarship; Colorado School of Mines Financial Award; Montana University System Honor Scholarship.
Future: Study Optics at the University of Rochester.
Information provided by Loyola Sacred Heart High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete.
