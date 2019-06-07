Graduates
Helen Badaruddin, Melanie Benson, Lauren Bodlovic, Charles Burns, Grace Cassens, Daniel Crippen, Emma Daniel, Casey Donahue, Katherine Fagg, Samuel Gendron-Newbury, Cal Gibson, Morgan Hall, Kathryn Hardy, Rachana Harris, Kyle Heisey, Theodore Heuchling, Kayla Hickethier, Jacob Hollenback, Wyatt Hudson, Cade Insko, Liam Lechner, Ashton Libel, Stanley Lincoln, Kaden Lincoln, Bridget McCue, Ella McMillion, Samuel Miland, Reed Noyd, Austin Ogilvie, Kaylee Ogilvie, Stephanie Radcliff, David Ramsey, Michael Reiber, Kevin Sheehan, Gabriel Strader, Carly Tipp, Ryan Tirrell, Meaghan Toomey, Megan Tribble, Jeffrey Twite, David Tyree, Cooper Waters
Scholarships and awards
Helen Badaruddin: Shandor and Michelle Badaruddin, parents. Carroll College Bishop Carroll Scholarship, College Montana Catholic High School Room Grant, Forensics Scholarship and Montana Advantage Award; College of the Holy Cross Merit Scholarship; University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; Santa Clara University Merit Scholarship; PEO Star Scholarship; United States Air Force Math & Science Award; Lou Ann Dougherty Most Inspirational Female Athlete Award.
Melanie Benson: Adam and Julie Benson, parents. Gonzaga University Merit Scholarship and Joseph M. Cataldo Scholarship; Whitworth University Merit Scholarship; University of Portland Merit Scholarship; Creighton University Merit Scholarship; Carroll College Bishop Carroll Scholarship and Montana Catholic High School Room Grant; Foundation for Community Health Scholarship; Co-Valedictorian.
Lauren Bodlovic: Kirk and Tammy Bodlovic, parents. Webster University Gorlok Gold Academic Scholarship; High Point University Merit Scholarship.
Charles Burns: Brian and Mindi Burns, parents. Northern Arizona University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship and Founders Blue Scholarship; Carroll College Founders Scholarship; University of Montana Western Merit Scholarship; Montana Tech Merit Scholarship; Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Award; Exchange Club of Missoula ACE Award.
Grace Cassens: Michael Cassens and Karin Clark-Cassens, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship.
Daniel Crippen: Ken Crippen and Marianne Nelson, parents. Colorado State University Merit Scholarship; University of Arizona Merit Scholarship; Northern Arizona University Merit Scholarship; Oregon State University Merit Scholarship; California State University, Sacramento Merit Scholarship; Montana State Golf Association Scholarship.
Emma Daniel: Jack and Amy Daniel, parents. Boise State University Gem Scholarship; Gonzaga University Dean’s Scholarship; Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Western Washington University Award for Excellence; Missoula Federal Credit Union Scholarship; Wendy’s High School Heisman School Winner; Missoula Honors Court Female Student Athlete of the Year Nominee.
Casey Donahue: Todd and Sabrina Donahue, parents. Carroll College Founders Scholarship and Montana Catholic High School Room Grant.
Katherine Fagg: Rick and Beth Fagg, parents. Carroll College Presidential Scholarship, Athletic Scholarship, Montana Catholic High School Room Grant and Parish Scholarship (St. Francis Xavier).
Morgan Hall: Russ Hood and Abby Hall, parents. Montana State University Premier Scholarship; University of Oklahoma Out of State Institutional Award; Colorado State University Dean’s Scholarship.
Kathryn Hardy: Sean and Christine Hardy, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; University of Idaho Merit Scholarship.
Rachana Harris: Lynn Harris, parent. University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; Gonzaga University Merit Scholarship; Westminster College Merit Scholarship; Whitworth University Merit Scholarship; Portland State University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship; Spirit of Loyola Award.
Kyle Heisey: Mike and Melissa Heisey, parents. Montana State University Premier Scholarship, Riverside Contracting Scholarship and College of Engineering Scholarship; Missoula Electric Cooperative Scholarship.
Theodore Heuchling: Ted and Laura Heuchling, parents. Montana State University Premier Scholarship.
Kayla Hickethier: Keith and Dian Hickethier, parents. Clark College Athletic Scholarship.
Jacob Hollenback: Shawn and Julie Hollenback, parents. Western Washington University Merit Scholarship; United States Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award.
Cade Insko: Mike and Kim Insko, parents. Montana Tech Marcus Daly Gold Tuition Waiver and Edward I. Renouard Endowed Scholarship; Montana University System Honor Scholarship.
Liam Lechner: David Lechnery and Kerry Sullivan-Lechner, parents. Carroll College Merit Scholarship.
Ashton Libel: Shane and Angela Libel, parents. University of Alabama Capstone Out-of-State Merit Scholarship; University of Mississippi Student Body President Scholarship; University of Mississippi Non-Resident Academic Merit Scholarship; Principal’s Leadership Award.
Stanley Lincoln: Grant and Jen Lincoln, parents. California Lutheran University Oaks Scholarship; Lewis and Clark College Merit Scholarship.
Kaden Lincoln: Ladd Lincoln and Vicki Erickson, parents. Santa Clara University Provost Scholarship; Northeastern University Dean’s Scholarship; University of San Diego Merit Scholarship; National Merit Scholarship; United States Air Force Math & Science Award; United States Presidential Scholar Nominee; Missoula Rotary Foundation Scholarship; The Contrarian Scholarship; Co-Valedictorian.
Bridget McCue: Mike and Michelle McCue, parents. Gonzaga University Dussault Scholarship and Grant; Carroll College Trustee Scholarship, Montana Catholic High School Room Grant and Montana Advantage Award; Regis University Board of Trustees Scholarship and Catholic High School Award; Garden of Read’n Most Christlike Student Award; Emilene White Memorial Kiwanis Scholarship.
Ella McMillion: Geoff and Bridget McMillion, parents. American Musical and Dramatic Academy Merit Scholarship, VIP Scholarship and Summer Start Grant; 5 Valley Chorus of Sweet Adelines Scholarship; PEO Star Scholarship, Missoula Masonic Lodge #13 Scholarship.
Reed Noyd: Steve and Chris Noyd, parents. Montana University System Honor Scholarship; Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Foundation for Community Health Scholarship.
Austin Ogilvie: Shad and Lynett Ogilivie, parents. Montana State University Premier Scholarship.
Kaylee Ogilvie: Jeremy and Sabrina Ogilvie, parents. Montana State University Premier Scholarship.
Stephanie Radcliff: Jules and Donna Radcliff, parents. University of California, Los Angeles Non-Resident Award; University of Redlands Merit Scholarship; Loyola Marymount University Merit Scholarship; Pepperdine University Merit Scholarship; University of San Francisco Merit Scholarship; University of California, Santa Barbara Merit Scholarship; University of California, San Diego Merit Scholarship; University of California Irvine Merit Scholarship; University of San Diego Merit Scholarship; Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Montana University System Honor Scholarship; PEO Star Scholarship.
David Ramsey: Jim and Kim Ramsey, parents. Montana State University Premier Scholarship.
Michael Reiber: Eric and Cathy Reiber, parents. Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Boise State University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship; Santa Clara University Jesuit Scholarship; Montana Tech Marie Moebus Presidential Scholarship; Gonzaga University Trustee Scholarship; Montana University System Honor Scholarship; United States Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence.
Kevin Sheehan: Kevin and Kimberlee Sheehan, parents. California Polytechnic State University Merit Scholarship; University of San Diego Merit Scholarship; University of Redlands Merit Scholarship; Chapman University Merit Scholarship; Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Liberty University Merit Scholarship; United States Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award.
Gabriel Strader: Jeff Strader and Heidi Bridges, parents. Montana State University Northern Maroon Merit Scholarship; Montana State University Northern Pryde G. Skinner Scholarship.
Carly Tipp: Bryan and Lori Tipp, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; Northern Arizona University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship and Founders Non-Resident Gold Award; Marquette University Jesuit High School Scholarship and Premier Scholarship; Oregon State University Provost Scholarship and Academic Achievement Scholarship; Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Arciello Family Scholarship; United States Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award.
Ryan Tirrell: Jason and Katie Tirrell, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship and Athletic Scholarship; Youth Serve Montana Scholarship; Fuel Fitness Student-Athlete Award.
Meaghan Toomey: Patrick Toomey and Laurie Toomey, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; Portland State University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship.
Megan Tribble: Jeff and Denise Tribble, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Missoula Firefighters Benevolent Association Scholarship.
David Tyree: Burke Tyree and Brandee Tyree, parents. Boise State University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship; University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; Grand Canyon University Merit Scholarship; Foundation for Community Health Scholarship; Spirit of Loyola Award.
Cooper Waters: Troy Waters and Bambi Douma, parents. Montana Tech Marcus Daly Silver Tuition Waiver, Collegiate License Plate Scholarship, Chancellor’s Application of Excellence Scholarship and Athletic Scholarship; Missoula Honors Court Male Student Athlete of the Year.
Top seniors
Helen Badaruddin
Parents: Michelle and Shandor Badaruddin
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Carroll College Bishop Carroll Scholarship, College Montana Catholic High School Room Grant, Forensics Scholarship and Montana Advantage Award; College of the Holy Cross Merit Scholarship; University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; Santa Clara University Merit Scholarship; PEO Star Scholarship; United States Air Force Math & Science Award; Lou Ann Dougherty Most Inspirational Female Athlete Award.
Future: study international relations at Carroll College. "Possibly attend law school in the future."
Melanie Benson
Parents: Adam and Julie Benson
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Gonzaga University Merit Scholarship and Joseph M. Cataldo Scholarship; Whitworth University Merit Scholarship; University of Portland Merit Scholarship; Creighton University Merit Scholarship; Carroll College Bishop Carroll Scholarship and Montana Catholic High School Room Grant; Foundation for Community Health Scholarship; Co-Valedictorian.
Future: study nursing at Gonzaga University.
Emma Daniel
Parents: Jack and Amy Daniel
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Boise State University Gem Scholarship; Gonzaga University Dean’s Scholarship; Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Western Washington University Award for Excellence; Missoula Federal Credit Union Scholarship; Wendy’s High School Heisman School Winner; Missoula Honors Court Female Student Athlete of the Year Nominee.
Future: study environmental studies and journalism at Boise State University.
Kyle Heisey
Parents: Mike and Melissa Heisey
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Montana State University Premier Scholarship, Riverside Contracting Scholarship and College of Engineering Scholarship; Missoula Electric Cooperative Scholarship.
Future: study structural engineering at Montana State University.
Cade Insko
Parents: Mike and Kim Insko
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Montana Tech Marcus Daly Gold Tuition Waiver and Edward I. Renouard Endowed Scholarship; Montana University System Honor Scholarship.
Future: study mechanical engineering at Montana Tech.
Kaden Lincoln
Parents: Ladd Lincoln and Vickie Erickson
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Santa Clara University Provost Scholarship; Northeastern University Dean’s Scholarship; University of San Diego Merit Scholarship; National Merit Scholarship; United States Air Force Math & Science Award; United States Presidential Scholar Nominee; Missoula Rotary Foundation Scholarship; The Contrarian Scholarship; Co-Valedictorian.
Future: study political science, history and international relations at Columbia University in New York.
Reed Noyd
Parents: Steve and Chris Noyd
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Montana University System Honor Scholarship; Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Foundation for Community Health Scholarship.
Future: study biomedical science at Montana State University.
Stephanie Radcliff
Parents: Jules and Donna Radcliff
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: University of California, Los Angeles Non-Resident Award; University of Redlands Merit Scholarship; Loyola Marymount University Merit Scholarship; Pepperdine University Merit Scholarship; University of San Francisco Merit Scholarship; University of California, Santa Barbara Merit Scholarship; University of California, San Diego Merit Scholarship; University of California Irvine Merit Scholarship; University of San Diego Merit Scholarship; Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Montana University System Honor Scholarship; PEO Star Scholarship.
Future: attend UCLA, "after which I plan to attend law school."
Carly Tipp
Parents: Lori Tipp and Bryan Tipp
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; Northern Arizona University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship and Founders Non-Resident Gold Award; Marquette University Jesuit High School Scholarship and Premier Scholarship; Oregon State University Provost Scholarship and Academic Achievement Scholarship; Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Arciello Family Scholarship; United States Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award.
Future: attend the University of Montana.
Information provided by Loyola Sacred Heart High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete.