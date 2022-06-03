Loyola Sacred Heart High School

Graduates

Braden Armstrong, Jacob Bellamah, Hailey Camp, Natalie Clevenger, Evelyn Demblans-Dechans, Lara Edgarton, Isabella Gordon, Jack Haffey, Connor Hansen, Colleen Harvey, Addison Jacobson, Jami Janetski, Samuel Kirschenmann, Amelia Krieg, Bianca Madsen, Kaden Matheny, Kennedy McCorkle, Lauryn McGowan, Kathryn Nelson Adami, Clayton Ogilvie, Ridger Palma, Peyton Roe, Layne Rolston-Clemmer, Keenan Russell, Thomas Sentell, Weslee Shear, Maxwell Sianchuk, Abby Strader, Carson Tipp, Coleton Tipton, Wyatt Tipton, Melody Van de Perre, Emily Van Hoose, Alexis VonDoersten

Scholarships and awards

Braden Armstrong: Dustan and Jennifer Armstrong.Northern Arizona University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship, Northern Arizona University Founders Gold Scholarship

Jacob Bellamah: David Bellamah and Carolyn Bellamah. Seattle University Presidential Scholarship, Lewis and Clark College Presidential Scholarship, Whitman College Merit Scholarship, University of Puget Sound Presidential Scholarship

Hailey Camp: Steve Camp and Mary Curry. Carroll College Presidential Scholarship, Carroll College, Bishop Carroll Scholarship, Emily White Memorial Kiwanis Scholarship, Clearwater Credit Union Scholarship, Elks Most Valuable Student Award and Scholarship, Lou Ann Dougherty Most Inspirational Female Athlete Award

Natalie Clevenger: Chris and Rachael Clevenger. University of Montana Merit Scholarship, University of Montana GrizRx Assurance Scholarship, Montana State University Premier Scholarship, Montana’s STEM/Healthcare Scholarship, Foundation for Community Health Scholarship, Missoula Honors Court Student Athlete of the Year Nominee, Angel Flight West Most Christlike Student Award, Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen’s Award, Principal’s Leadership Award

Evelyn Demblans-Dechans: Emmanuel and Liisa Demblans-Dechans. Saint Mary’s College (Indiana) Presidential Scholarship, Hobart and William Smith Colleges Presidential Scholarship, United States Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award, High School Heisman School Winner

Lara Edgarton: David Edgarton and Lisa Inman. Exchange Club of Missoula ACE Award

Isabella Gordon: Brett and Anne Gordon. Carroll College Presidential Scholarship, Gonzaga University Dean’s Scholarship, Gonzaga University Charlotte Y. Martin Scholarship, Gonzaga University in Florence Scholarship, Foundation for Community Health Scholarship

Jack Haffey: Dan and Amy Haffey. University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship

Connor Hansen: Scott and Rena Hansen. University of Denver Chancellor Scholarship, University of Denver Scholarship, Case Western Reserve University Merit Scholarship, Grinnell College Founders Scholarship, University of Minnesota Presidential National Scholarship, University of Minnesota Research Scholarship, University of Montana Merit Scholarship, University of Utah Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship, Westminster College Presidential Scholarship, Montana University System Honor Scholarship, Montana’s STEM/Healthcare Scholarship, Missoula Honors Court Student Athlete of the Year Nominee, United States Air Force Math & Science Award

Addison Jacobson: Karl and Shannon Jacobson. University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship,Montana State University Premier Scholarship

Jami Janetski: Jon Janetski and Jennifer Hurst. Gonzaga University Aloysius Scholarship, Rocky Mountain College Trustee Scholarship, Rocky Mountain College Athletic Scholarship, Carroll College All Saints Award, Carroll College Halo Scholarship, University of Portland Catholic High School Success Award

Samuel Kirschenmann: Jeff and Angelika Kirschenmann. University of South Florida Green and Gold Presidential Award, University of Utah Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship, University of Arizona Excellence Award, University of Hawaii at Manoa Academic Merit Scholarship, University of Kansas Achievement Scholarship, Portland State University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship, University of Montana Davidson Honors College Provost Scholarship, University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship, Montana State University Premier Scholarship, Northern Arizona University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship

Amelia Krieg: Kevin and Amanda Krieg. American University Dean’s Scholarship, Trinity College 1823 Scholarship, University of Maryland President’s Scholarship, Merrimack University President’s Scholarship, Wells College President’s Scholarship, University of New England Merit Scholarship, Westminster College Honors/Presidential Scholarship, University of Rochester Bausch & Lomb Honorary, Science Award and Scholarship, Angel Flight West Most Christlike Student Award, United States Air Force Math & Science Award, Spirit of Loyola Award

Bianca Madsen: Matthew and Cassandra Madsen. Montana State University Premier Scholarship, Grand Canyon University Provost Scholarship, Grand Canyon University Canyon Christian Schools Consortium Scholarship, Northern Arizona University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship, Northern Arizona University Founders Gold Scholarship, University of Tampa Minaret Merit Scholarship, Montana’s STEM/Healthcare Scholarship

Kaden Matheny: Jason and Kelli Matheny. Carroll College United States Army ROTC 3-Year Scholarship, Carroll College Presidential Scholarship, Carroll College Athletic Scholarship, Montana State University Premier Scholarship, Gonzaga University Dussault Scholarship, Montana Tech Oredigger Distinction Scholarship

Kennedy McCorkle: Chad and Jamie McCorkle. Spokane Falls Community College Athletic Scholarship

Kathryn Nelson Adami: Diane Adami and Karen Nelson. Gettysburg College Merit Scholarship, University of San Francisco Merit Scholarship, University of San Diego Merit Scholarship, Santa Clara University Merit Scholarship, Seattle University Merit Scholarship, College of Charleston Merit Scholarship, Elon University Merit Scholarship

Clayton Ogilvie: Shad and Lynette Ogilvie. Montana State University Premier Scholarship, University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship, Montana Tech Oredigger Distinction Scholarship, United States Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award

Ridger Palma: Ryan and Wendy Palma. Grand Canyon University Dean’s Scholarship, Grand Canyon, University Canyon Christian Schools Consortium Scholarship, University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship, University of Montana Athletic Scholarship, Northern Arizona University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship, Northern Arizona University Founders Gold Scholarship, University of Utah Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship, Fuel Fitness Student/Athlete Award

Keenan Russell: Donavon and Corena Russell. Montana Tech Merit Scholarship, Carroll College Trustee Scholarship, University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship, Montana State University Premier Scholarship

Weslee Shear: Donalee Shear. University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship, Montana’s, STEM/Healthcare Scholarship, Spirit of Loyola Award

Maxwell Sianchuk: Curtis and Deborah Sianchuk. Montana State University Premier Scholarship, Carroll College Presidential Scholarship, Boise State University Dean’s Scholarship

Abby Strader: Heidi Bridges. Gonzaga University Dean’s Scholarship, Carroll College Trustee Scholarship, Carroll College Forensics Scholarship, Carroll College Parish Scholarship, Marquette University Pere Marquette Scholarship, Marquette University Magis Campus Resident Scholarship, Fordham University Jogues Scholarship, University of San Francisco Don’s Scholarship, Seattle University Achievement Scholarship, Syracuse University Merit Award, Syracuse University Lotman Book Award, University of Portland President’s Scholarship, Farmers State Bank Scholarship

Carson Tipp: Bryan and Lori Tipp. Oregon State University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship, University of Montana Premier Scholarship, Northern Arizona University Western, Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship, Northern Arizona University Founders Gold Scholarship, University of Utah Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship

Melody Van de Perre: Fred Van de Perre and Linda Miller. University of Montana Dean’s Academic Scholarship, Fort Hays State University Academic Scholarship

Emily Van Hoose: Garrett and Lucy Van Hoose. Carroll College All Saints Scholarship, Baylor University Distinguished Scholar Award, Illinois State University RedBird Academic Scholarship, Illinois State In-State Tuition Award, Rocky Mountain College Founders Scholarship, Montana State University Premier Scholarship, University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship, University of Hawaii at Manoa Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship, Seattle University Achievement Scholarship

Alexis VonDoersten: Peter and Kristen VonDoersten. Gonzaga University Merit Scholarship, Montana State University Premier Scholarship, University of Utah Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship, University of Portland Presidential Scholarship, Westminster College Merit Scholarship, College of Idaho Merit Scholarship, College of Idaho Athletic Scholarship, Northern Arizona University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship, Northern Arizona University Founders Gold Scholarship, United States Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award

Top seniors

Hailey Camp

Parents: Mary Curry and Steve Camp

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: Carroll College Presidential Scholarship, Carroll College Bishop Carroll Scholarship, Emily White Memorial Kiwanis Scholarship, Clearwater Credit Union Scholarship, Elks Most Valuable Student Award and Scholarship, Lou Ann Dougherty Most Inspirational Female Athlete Award.

Future: Carroll College--special/elementary education and canine studies

Natalie Clevenger

Parents: Chris and Rachel Clevenger

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: University of Montana Merit Scholarship, University of Montana GrizRx Assurance Scholarship, Montana State University Premier Scholarship, Montana’s STEM/Healthcare Scholarship, Foundation for Community Health Scholarship, Missoula Honors Court Student Athlete of the Year Nominee, Angel Flight West Most Christlike Student Award, Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen’s Award, Principal’s Leadership Award

Future: Pharmacy at the University of Montana

Connor Hansen

Parents: Scott and Rena Hansen

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: University of Denver Chancellor Scholarship, University of Denver Scholarship, Case Western Reserve University Merit Scholarship, Grinnell College Founders Scholarship, University of Minnesota Presidential National Scholarship, University of Minnesota Research Scholarship, University of Montana Merit Scholarship, University of Utah Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship, Westminster College Presidential Scholarship, Montana University System Honor Scholarship, Montana’s STEM/Healthcare Scholarship, Missoula Honors Court Student Athlete of the Year Nominee, United States Air Force Math & Science Award

Future: Biochemistry and pre-medicine at the University of Denver

Amelia Krieg

Parents: Kevin and Amanda Krieg

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: American University Dean’s Scholarship, Trinity College 1823 Scholarship, University of Maryland President’s Scholarship, Merrimack University President’s Scholarship, Wells College President’s Scholarship, University of New England Merit Scholarship, Westminster College Honors/Presidential Scholarship, University of Rochester Bausch & Lomb Honorary, Science Award and Scholarship, Angel Flight West Most Christlike Student Award, United States Air Force Math & Science Award, Spirit of Loyola Award

Future: Political studies at Princeton University

Information provided by Loyola Sacred Heart High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete.

