Messiah Lutheran Preschool, 3718 Rattlesnake Drive, is hosting an open house, Wednesday, Aug. 1, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. families to become familiar with the location and educational facilities for children ages 3-5. All children must be completely potty trained.
Messiah's Preschool program has been providing children a safe, interactive learning environment for over 45 years. Parents may select the day or days they would like their child to attend. The current instructor is certified in both early childhood education and elementary education. For more information, phone 406-396-6750 or 544-0036.
***
Dunrovin Ranch in Lolo is once again hosting its annual Equine Art Extravaganza on Aug. 18. The Equine Art Extravaganza is an art contest that involves using live horses as art canvases. The theme this year is "The Horse as Poetry In Motion."
The event includes fine dining, live music, poetry readings, and the Painted Pony Parade. The event benefits Friends of Dunrovin, a 501c3 Montana nonprofit. Friends of Dunrovin created the Equine Art Extravaganza to raise money to support equine assisted wellness, therapy, and leadership programs. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.
Tickets and information are available at dunrovinranchmontana.com/equine-art-extravaganza/.
***
A benefit auction is being held Aug. 10 to purchase an OGO Evolution wheelchair for Bitterroot Valley resident and local artist Steve Wilson.
Wilson was paralyzed from the waist down in a 1991 motorcycled accident. The benefit will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 10 in the First Interstate Building at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds. Admission tickets are $25, which includes dinner, dessert and bid number. Call Julie Hoselton at 406-370-1736 or Rebekah Swanson at 406-499-0579.