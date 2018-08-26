Missoula Early Head Start and its clients are in need of items.
• MEHS staff often assists parents with home safety needs and supplies. Any donation of cabinet locks, outlet covers, or door handle locks would be appreciated.
• Parents of a child need three kitchen table chairs.
• A single mother of two children needs a vacuum cleaner.
• A single mother of three children need a vacuum cleaner.
Any assistance for the families would be greatly appreciated. If you can help, please contact Lisa Hunt at Missoula Early Head Start, 251-9410 Ext. 302.
***
A single mom is hoping to stabilize housing for her and her son and needs $750 for a deposit. Please contact Tara at 830-5786, if you can help.
***
A man with disabilities would like a steel string acoustic guitar so that he can start playing music again. If you can donate a guitar and a set of steel strings, please call Darin at Winds of Change, 532-2036.
***
A single mother is in need of reliable transportation for herself and three children to get to work and school. Please call Jenea at WORD, 406-493-7612.