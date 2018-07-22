NAMI Missoula will offer its "Family to Family" education class beginning Tuesday, Sept. 4. "Family to Family" is one of NAMI’s signature programs; this free, 12-week (once a week) course is for relatives and friends of individuals who live with mental illness. The course provides a wealth of information regarding diagnoses, symptoms, medications, coping skills, etc. Class space is limited and pre-registration is required. For additional information and to register, call Bev at 542-0236.
***
The Darby Bread Box has opened a new facility at 304 E. Tanner, and is holding an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 26.