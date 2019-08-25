An AARP Smart Driver Safety Course is being offered on Thursday, Sept. 5 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Village Senior Residence, 2815 Old Fort Road. There are no tests or exams to be completed. The course is sponsored by AARP and the cost is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 406-549-1300 to register.
***
Taking Control of Your Diabetes (TCOYD) is hosting an educational conference and interactive health fair from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 3720 N. Reserve St.
The fair is open to people with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, family members and other caretakers and medical professionals. Speakers include TCOYD founder Dr. Steven Edelman (endocrinologist with Type 1 diabetes) and more award-winning diabetes specialists. The fair features health screenings, Ask a Specialist sit-downs, cooking demos, fitness classes, interactive exhibits, lunch and snacks.
The fee to attend is $25 for early registration and $20 when two or more register together. Call 800-998-2693.
***
The Sanders County Council on Aging annual appreciation picnic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Avista's Pilgrim Park in Noxon.
The picnic will feature live music, a silent auction, 50/50 raffle. It is free to those over 60 and $10 for those under 60.
Proceeds will benefit Sanders County Senior Programs. For more information, call 406-741-2343.