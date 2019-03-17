Denny Menholt University Honda is partnering with the Humane Society of Western Montana by hosting a Pet Adoption Day in the dealership showroom, located at 3600 S. Reserve St. between noon and and 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 23.
Come in for service on your vehicle Denny Menholt University Honda will donate 10 percent of your bill to the Humane Society of Western Montana.
Bring in any of these items between now and Saturday, March 23: clumping cat litter, canned dog and cat food (Science Diet only), blankets, towels, and sheets, paper towels, gift cards for Costco and Walmart, peanut butter, KMR kitten milk replacement formula, puppy milk replacer, training treats for dogs, Kong toys, cat wand toys, Nylabones, copy paper and post-it notes, stamps, pastel colored card stock.
***
Foundation for Community Health, a Missoula-based nonprofit philanthropic organization, is issuing a call for funding applications in the spring 2019 cycle of their Health Grants Program. The Health Grants Program, made possible by earnings from permanent endowments and limited historical gifts, provides focused charitable support for health-related projects serving western Montana proposed by nonprofit organizations and educational institutions.
The current grant cycle of the Health Grants program will offer funding in two target areas: rehabilitation services and skin cancer and melanoma awareness. Online or mailed applications and required materials will be accepted until Tuesday, April 30 at 3 p.m. Further details on applicant eligibility, funding criteria and amounts, and the application form are available at fchwmt.org/health-grants-program.