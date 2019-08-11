The Alzheimer's Association is hosting a community class, "Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior" at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Village Senior Residence, 2815 Old Ford Rd.
Attendees will learn how to decode behavior messages, tips to identify common behavior triggers, strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges
To register or learn about other upcoming programs, visit alz.org/CRF or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
***
If you are looking for after school care or new child care arrangements as the end of summer care approaches, it is important to look early, places are filling up. Contact Child Care Resources for help finding new arrangements or to see if you qualify for a child care scholarship at 406-728-6446. Or visit childcareresources.org.