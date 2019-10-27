The Women’s Club Health and Fitness Center will be hosting a week of silent auctions and an aquathon to benefit the Heroes Therapeutic Outreach Program. The program, run through the Red Willow Learning Center, supports veterans as they re-assimilate into civilian life.
A silent auction will be held Nov. 2–9, at The Women’s Club Health and Fitness Center, 2105 Bow St.
A special night of bidding Wednesday Nov. 6, will include speaking by Missoula veterans and beverages and hors d’oeuvres. The event will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Saturday, Nov. 9, is Worldwide Aquathon Day. The Women's Club will join more than 80 countries around the world for three hours of water exercise — and take donations for the veteran’s program as well.
The entire schedule of Heroes Therapeutic Outreach classes and workshops are available to veterans, caretakers and first responders at no charge. The program also partners with the Missoula Vets Center to offer veterans-only classes at their facility.
For more information, visit thewomensclub.com.
***
The following are upcoming American Red Cross blood donation opportunities. For more information call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
Kalispell
Nov. 13: noon-4:15 p.m., Homewood Suites, 195 Hutton Ranch Road.
Missoula
Nov. 12: 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., University of Montana University Center Ballroom.
Nov. 13: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., HDR, 700 S.W. Higgins Avenue, Suite 200; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., University of Montana Continuing Education Building, 32 Campus Drive, UM.
Nov. 14: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Missoula City Offices, 435 Ryman.
Nov. 15: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., School of Pharmacy, 32 Campus Drive, UM.
Hamilton
Nov. 12: 1-6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 275 Hattie Lane.
***
First Interstate Bank is holding its annual Coats and More Drive Nov. 1-20. First Interstate branches will collect new or clean, gently-used coats, hats, mittens, gloves, scarves, socks, blankets, and more. The items will be donated to and distributed by agencies in the local communities.
Since starting the drive in 2009, First Interstate has collected and distributed 34,139 items to community partners and schools.
Those interested may drop off donation items at First Interstate locations in Missoula (3502 Brooks St., 101 E. Front St., and 2500 N. Reserve St.) between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. All donations collected for this effort will benefit The Salvation Army and Partnership for Children.