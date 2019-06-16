{{featured_button_text}}
The Jadyn Fred Foundation is sponsoring a blood drive for Troy Ross from noon to 6:30 p.m. June 27, at Zootown Church, 3623 Brooks St. 

Troy Ross is a 4-year-old boy from Great Falls, that is battling a rare autoimmune disease that attacks his lungs. Seven cities across Montana have joined in the drive. 
 
To schedule a time, visit redcrossblood.org and search sponsor code "troystrong" or call 406-868-0231. 
 
The Jadyn Fred Foundation was established May 25, 2001, in honor of Jadyn Fred who was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 3. The Foundation provide financial support to families in need of a higher level of medical care for their child.  
 
The Missoula County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is looking for volunteers. CERT provides basic training in basic first aid, light search and rescue, disaster psychology and more. The training is free and you earn a certification. CERT works directly with the Department of Emergency Services and CERT personnel can do basic tasks so that higher trained emergency responders can be free to do what they were trained for.

CERT is open to anyone 18 and over in Missoula County and the Bitterroot Valley.

If interested in volunteering, you can contact CERT through Facebook-Missoula County CERT, via email at certmissoula@gmail.com or call the Coordinator, Tim Jacobs at 406-671-7234.

