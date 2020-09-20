Nonprofit: CASA Virtual Superhero 5K Run

Looking for an opportunity to connect with family and friends in a safe way while supporting vulnerable youth in Montana? On Oct. 3-4, CASA of Missoula is hosting a virtual Superhero 5K Run and Kids Dash, complete with a cape, costume contest, and a villain scavenger hunt. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. CASA of Missoula is a nonprofit that trains and supports volunteers to advocate for children in the judicial system who have experienced abuse or neglect. They provide consistent, long-term advocacy in the child’s best interest until the child finds a safe, permanent home.

“Going online has led to some new, creative activities that wouldn’t have been part of the in-person event. Normally we would have a Chase the Villain run for the kids, but this year, instead, we are sharing videos of our villain- The Master of Marshmallow Mayhem- on our Facebook and race page every Monday, along with clues to find him. If people are registered for the run and find the villain, they can snap a picture with him and email it to superhero@casamissoula.org to be entered into a prize raffle,” Executive Director Scott Appel said. “This lets us extend the event to the weeks leading up to the race and make it more interactive for families.”