Nonprofit: CASA Virtual Superhero 5K Run

Looking for an opportunity to connect with family and friends in a safe way while supporting vulnerable youth in Montana? On Oct. 3-4, CASA of Missoula is hosting a virtual Superhero 5K Run and Kids Dash, complete with a cape, costume contest, and a villain scavenger hunt. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. CASA of Missoula is a nonprofit that trains and supports volunteers to advocate for children in the judicial system who have experienced abuse or neglect. They provide consistent, long-term advocacy in the child’s best interest until the child finds a safe, permanent home.
CASA of Missoula originally planned its second annual run as an in-person event in April, but COVID-19 canceled those plans. Going virtual has forced the organization to reimagine certain aspects of their event.
“Going online has led to some new, creative activities that wouldn’t have been part of the in-person event. Normally we would have a Chase the Villain run for the kids, but this year, instead, we are sharing videos of our villain- The Master of Marshmallow Mayhem- on our Facebook and race page every Monday, along with clues to find him. If people are registered for the run and find the villain, they can snap a picture with him and email it to superhero@casamissoula.org to be entered into a prize raffle,” Executive Director Scott Appel said. “This lets us extend the event to the weeks leading up to the race and make it more interactive for families.”
CASA is working with Alt 101.5 to create an official CASA Superhero Run playlist for the event. They’re also handing out swag bags complete with capes, CASA t-shirts, and other goodies to all race participants the day before and the Saturday morning of the run. Although the race will be virtual, they plan to provide various suggested race routes around town to make it easier to participate.
People can go to www.casamissoula.org/superherorun to register or donate. Anyone interested in becoming a CASA volunteer can apply online at www.casamissoula.org/volunteers.
If you have children that cannot return to child care or school during the pandemic due to special circumstances i.e. because you have a unique work schedule, compromised health of someone in your family, your child may be more vulnerable, or there may be no group care available in a rural area. $4,000 scholarships are available to help off-set the cost of in-home care during this time.
This project is funded (in part) under a contract with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. The statements herein do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Department.
For more information contact, Child Care Resources at childcareresources.org/parent or 406-728-6446.
Do you operate a school age program or are interested in starting up a new program for kids during out of school time? If so, you may qualify for a state grant to maintain and expand school age child care during the pandemic. Programs must serve at least 25% low income children. Grants are based on average monthly attendance at $1000 per child per month. Contact Child Care Resources today for more information. Applications are available online at covidrelief.mt.gov
