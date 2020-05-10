Nonprofit: Child care assistance available

Are you earning less right now due to reduced work hours? If you were previously over income, you may now qualify for child care assistance through the Best Beginnings Child Care Scholarship. You are encouraged to call Child Care Resources to find out if you are eligible. Eligibility is for 12 months, so if you qualify now, you will be eligible for the whole year, even if your hours increase again. Contact Child Care Resources to see if you qualify at 406-728-6446 or go to childcareresources.org.