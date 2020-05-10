Nonprofit: Child care assistance available
Nonprofit

Nonprofit: Child care assistance available

{{featured_button_text}}
Family of hands stockimage
Thinkstock

Are you earning less right now due to reduced work hours? If you were previously over income, you may now qualify for child care assistance through the Best Beginnings Child Care Scholarship. You are encouraged to call Child Care Resources to find out if you are eligible. Eligibility is for 12 months, so if you qualify now, you will be eligible for the whole year, even if your hours increase again. Contact Child Care Resources to see if you qualify at 406-728-6446 or go to childcareresources.org.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

We Care: Man needs a bed
Hometowns

We Care: Man needs a bed

A man with disabilities and low income needs a twin sized bed. If you can help, please contact Matt at 406-233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchang…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News