Bethel Baptist Church, 1601 S. Sixth St. W., plans a free clothing giveaway from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Choose from a variety of quality new and gently worn clothing for men, women, teens, children and infants including casual and professional clothes; skirts, dresses, blouses and blazers; pants, slacks, jeans, capris, shorts; coats, vests, sweaters, jackets; socks, undergarments; baby, toddler and kids clothes; men's shirts, suits, pants and T-shirts; boots, shoes, purses and belts; hats, scarves, mittens and gloves; bedding, packs, computer bags.

The Clothes Closet is regularly open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. each Tuesday.

For more information, call 406-721-2780.

***

NAMI Missoula (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is offering a free 12-week seminar to inform and support people who have loved ones with a mental health condition. Participants will learn about diagnoses, treatment, recovery, communication strategies, crisis preparation and other resources.

The seminar begins Tuesday evening, Sept. 10. Registration is required.

Call 406-880-1013 or email namimissoula@gmail.com. Details will be provided upon registration.

