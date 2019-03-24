The Evaro community will be holding a fundraiser on Saturday, March 30 to help the four shooting victims, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer, Julie Blanchard, Casey Blanchard and Shelley Hays, and their families.
The event will include a spaghetti feed, raffle, auction and entertainment on from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Evaro Bar and Casino, 17025 US-93. Donations for the auction are being accepted now through the day of the event.
Call 406-726-3040.
***
A free developmental and preschool screening clinic for children ages 0 to 5 will be held on Wednesday, April 3 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the Superior Elementary Gym.
The screen includes gross motor, fine motor, language concepts, communication concepts, communication skills, hearing and vision screening.
To schedule an appointment, call 406-822-3600 Ext. 200.
***
An AARP Smart Driver Safety Course is being offered on Friday, April 5. The four hour course will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Patrick Hospital Conference Room 2, 500 W. Broadway. There are no tests or exams to be completed. The course is sponsored by AARP and the cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Call 406-543-7184 to register.