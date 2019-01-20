"Stepping On: Falls Prevention" will be presented by board certified clinical specialist in geriatric physical therapy 10 a.m.-noon, Tuesdays from March 5 through April 16 at Community Cancer Care & Prevention, 2837 Fort Missoula Rd.
Improve your strength and balance while increasing your confidence to stay safe and remain active. Stepping On is an evidence-based falls prevention program.
Ideal program participants are 60 years or older, had a previous fall(s), has a fear of falling, is living independently, does not have dementia and is willing to make changes.
The cost of the class is $20. Snacks provided.
Registration: by calling 327-4050 or go online to steppingon2109.eventbrite.com.
***
The Missoula Kiwanis Club is seeking applications for a special capital funding opportunity next year. The club, which is devoted to supporting youth and child-focused causes in Missoula, is making $20,000 available to the successful applicant. The application deadline is March 1.
The Missoula Kiwanis Club was founded by a group of dedicated Missoulians in 1921. It is one of the oldest and longest serving service clubs in Missoula. Over 90 members support children in the community by monthly student recognition awards, via annual grants to child-focused not-for-profits, and through a free after school basketball program. Grants awarded usually total $5,000 per year, but the club aims to add a one-time $20,000 community project.
Organizations must have a 501(c)3 nonprofit status to apply and are requested to send a one-page narrative describing their project and budget. The applicant will explain how the funds would be used to benefit youth both now and in the future. The Missoula Kiwanis Club is also seeking to promote their organization through this capital campaign. Applicants may send their narrative to korzech@q.com by the March 1 deadline.