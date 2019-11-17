"Gimme Shelter," a forum on the affordable housing crisis in Missoula will be held Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 130 S. Sixth St. E. in the parish hall.
The forum features Missoula professionals who wrestle daily with the dimensions of this major issue. They will help us understand both the obstacles and potential solutions. They include:
• Colin Woodrow, of the City’s Office of Housing and Development
• Andrea Davis, executive director of Homeword Missoula
• Zeke Campfield, director of MIC’s Housing Advocacy Network
A Missoula renter experiencing housing difficulties will also participate in the 90-minute forum. Following the discussion, there will be time for questions.
To learn more see the church’s website at holyspiritmissoula.org.
Free developmental and preschool screening clinics for children ages 0 to 5 will be held at the following schools:
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 1-3:30 p.m., Charlo School. Call 406-644-2206 for appointment.
Wednesday, Nov. 20, noon-2 p.m., St. Ignatius School Elementary School. Call 406-745-3811 for appointment.
Friday, Nov. 22, 1-3 p.m., Clinton Elementary School. Call 406-825-3113 for appointment.
The screening includes gross motor, fine motor, language concepts, communication concepts, communication skills, hearing and vision screening.
NAMI Missoula (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is offering a free 4-hour seminar to inform and support people who have loved ones with a mental health condition. Participants will learn about diagnoses, treatment, recovery, communication strategies, crisis preparation and NAMI resources. The seminar will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23. To register email namimissoula@gmail.com and share your name and phone number. Details will be provided upon registration.
Foundation for Community Health, Glacier Ice Rink, Brain Injury Alliance of Montana, and Dylan Steigers Concussion Project are teaming up for the Community Cup Hockey Benefit Thanksgiving weekend, supporting the health of western Montanans. The Hockey Benefit will take place at Glacier Ice Rink Nov. 29, through Dec. 1, and includes team competition beginning Friday, Nov. 29, and a Chuck-a-Puck contest on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Past tournament proceeds have benefited pediatric and neonatal care, Safe Kids injury prevention education, simulated high-fidelity trauma training, and Glacier Ice Rink programs in past years. The 2019 Community Cup proceeds will be used to strengthen the brain injury and adaptive skate support for people throughout our region.
Community Cup teams are recruited with the Ty Robinson Rules, which bring together women and men across an array of medical and community professions, ages, and playing expertise. The competition schedule is posted at glaciericerink.com/master-schedule. The community is welcome to attend the games and purchase puck shots for prizes in the Chuck-a-Puck contest. Community members and businesses can also make a donation or sponsor the event by visiting fchwmt.org/donate. (choose “Fundraising Events” as the donation designation). For more information about the Community Cup, contact the Foundation for Community Health at 406-926-2522 or foundation@fchwmt.org.