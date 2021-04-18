Nonprofit: Foundation for Community Health accepting applications for Health Grants program

Foundation for Community Health is accepting applications in the spring 2021 cycle of their Health Grants Program.

The Health Grants Program, made possible by earnings from permanent endowments and limited historical gifts, provides focused charitable support for health-related projects serving western Montanans proposed by nonprofit organizations and educational institutions. More than $230,000 has been awarded for the health projects of 25 nonprofit organizations throughout western Montana since the program’s inception in 2016.

The current grant cycle of the Health Grants program offers funding in three target areas: Rehabilitation Services, Skin Cancer and Melanoma Awareness, and Diabetes. Online applications and required materials will be accepted until May 12, at 3 p.m. Further details on applicant eligibility, funding criteria and amounts, and the application form are available at fchwmt.org/health-grants-program.

Funding awards for the current grant cycle will be announced in early June 2021. More information about the work of Foundation for Community Health can be found online at fchwmt.org or by calling 406-926-2522.

***