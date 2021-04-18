Nonprofit: Foundation for Community Health accepting applications for Health Grants program

Foundation for Community Health is accepting applications in the spring 2021 cycle of their Health Grants Program.
The Health Grants Program, made possible by earnings from permanent endowments and limited historical gifts, provides focused charitable support for health-related projects serving western Montanans proposed by nonprofit organizations and educational institutions. More than $230,000 has been awarded for the health projects of 25 nonprofit organizations throughout western Montana since the program’s inception in 2016.
The current grant cycle of the Health Grants program offers funding in three target areas: Rehabilitation Services, Skin Cancer and Melanoma Awareness, and Diabetes. Online applications and required materials will be accepted until May 12, at 3 p.m. Further details on applicant eligibility, funding criteria and amounts, and the application form are available at fchwmt.org/health-grants-program.
Funding awards for the current grant cycle will be announced in early June 2021. More information about the work of Foundation for Community Health can be found online at fchwmt.org or by calling 406-926-2522.
***
Our Savior Lutheran Preschool of Stevensville is registering for preschool classes this fall.
Our Savior's early childhood program is designed to develop and enrich socialization and basic skills in boys and girls, ages 3 through 5. Games, songs, books, playtime, activities and projects promote relationships with new friends.
Call 777-5625 Monday-Thursday mornings for more information or call Joyce Andrade anytime at 369-2536.
***
The following are upcoming American Red Cross blood donation opportunities. For more information call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
Lakeside
April 20: 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Lakeside QRU Community Hall, 201 Bills Road.
Marion
April 22: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Marion Community Hall, 180 Gopher Lane.
Whitefish
April 29: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Whitefish Foursquare Church, 233 Kalispell Ave.
Polson
April 27: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Red Lion Hotel, 209 Ridgewater Drive.
Eureka
April 20: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1005 Osloski Road.