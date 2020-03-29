Nonprofit: Foundation for Community Health accepting applications for Health Grants program

MISSOULA — Foundation for Community Health is currently accepting applications in the Spring 2020 cycle of its Health Grants Program. The Health Grants Program, made possible by earnings from permanent endowments and limited historical gifts, provides focused charitable support for health-related projects serving western Montanans proposed by nonprofit organizations and educational institutions. Nearly $200,000 has been awarded for the health projects of 22 nonprofit organizations throughout western Montana since the program’s inception in 2016.
The current grant cycle of the Health Grants program offers funding in two target areas: Rehabilitation Services and Skin Cancer and Melanoma Awareness. Applications must be submitted online by Tuesday, May 5, at 3 p.m. Further details on applicant eligibility, funding criteria and amounts, and the application form are available at fchwmt.org/ health-grants-program.
Funding awards for the current grant cycle will be announced in June 2020. Information regarding the next grant cycle will be released in the fall of 2020. More information about the work of Foundation for Community Health can be found online at fchwmt.org or by calling 406-926-2522.
AniMeals has pet food available at its Pet Food Bank, 1700 Rankin St. Food will be distributed seven days a week from 2 to 4 p.m. People are asked to remain their cars and food will be distributed curbside.
For more information, call 721-4710.
The Missoula Family YMCA is offering a free fitness challenge for its members. Created by an Ohio YMCA, Stay Health-Y 600 is a 30-day virtual challenge that engages Y members nationwide in friendly competition.
Participants have until April 23 to complete 300 minutes of cardio, 200 minutes of strength, and 100 minutes of mind-body for a total of 600 minutes of activity. Members track their progress using an online platform.
As of March 23, nearly 4,500 Y members nationwide had registered for the challenge, with more than 130 of those registrations representing Montana.
“Y membership is so much more than access to a gym and a pool,” said Y COO Keri McHugh. “It’s a chance to make a difference in our community. Y membership dues support crucial programs, such as swim lessons, childcare and options for adults with diverse abilities.”
“We recognize that many members also turn to our Y for exercise options,” she added. “We’re excited about this virtual challenge because it allows folks to remain active, healthy and, most importantly, engaged with our community.”
The Y is asking Missoulians to remain Y members during this time. Monthly dues currently support emergency childcare efforts for medical providers, creative work options with local partners and emergency services as needs arise.
Learn more about the challenge and other Y efforts at ymcamissoula.org.
