Nonprofit: Foundation for Community Health accepting applications for Health Grants program

AniMeals has pet food available at its Pet Food Bank, 1700 Rankin St. Food will be distributed seven days a week from 2 to 4 p.m. People are asked to remain their cars and food will be distributed curbside.

For more information, call 721-4710.

The Missoula Family YMCA is offering a free fitness challenge for its members. Created by an Ohio YMCA, Stay Health-Y 600 is a 30-day virtual challenge that engages Y members nationwide in friendly competition.

Participants have until April 23 to complete 300 minutes of cardio, 200 minutes of strength, and 100 minutes of mind-body for a total of 600 minutes of activity. Members track their progress using an online platform.

As of March 23, nearly 4,500 Y members nationwide had registered for the challenge, with more than 130 of those registrations representing Montana.

“Y membership is so much more than access to a gym and a pool,” said Y COO Keri McHugh. “It’s a chance to make a difference in our community. Y membership dues support crucial programs, such as swim lessons, childcare and options for adults with diverse abilities.”