{{featured_button_text}}
nonprofit non-profit stockimage

Bethel Baptist Church, 1601 S. Sixth St. W., plans a free clothing giveaway from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Choose from a variety of quality new and gently worn clothing for men, women, teens, children and infants including casual and professional clothes; skirts, dresses, blouses and blazers; pants, slacks, jeans, capris, shorts; coats, vests, sweaters, jackets; socks, undergarments; baby, toddler and kids clothes; men's shirts, suits, pants and T-shirts; boots, shoes, purses and belts; hats, scarves, mittens and gloves; bedding, packs, computer bags.

The Clothes Closet is regularly open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. each Tuesday.

For more information, call 406-721-2780.

***

A free developmental and preschool screening clinic for children ages 0 to 5 will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the Superior Elementary Gym. The screening includes gross motor, fine motor, language concepts, communication concepts, communication skills, hearing and vision screening.

To schedule an appointment, call 406-822-3600 Ext. 200. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0