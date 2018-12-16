Try 1 month for 99¢
Bethel Baptist Church, 1601 S. Sixth St. W., plans a free clothing giveaway from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18.

Choose from a variety of quality new and gently worn clothing for men, women, teens, children and infants including casual and professional clothes; skirts, dresses, blouses and blazers; pants, slacks, jeans, capris, shorts; coats, vests, sweaters, jackets; socks, undergarments; baby, toddler and kids clothes; men's shirts, suits, pants and T-shirts; boots, shoes, purses and belts; hats, scarves, mittens and gloves; bedding, packs, computer bags.

The Clothes Closet is open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. each Tuesday but will be closed Dec. 25-Jan. 1 and reopen Tuesday, Jan. 8.

For more information, call 406-721-2780.

