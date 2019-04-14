Bethel Baptist Church, 1601 S. Sixth St. W., plans a free clothing giveaway from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 23.
Choose from a variety of quality new and gently worn clothing for men, women, teens, children and infants including casual and professional clothes; men's shirts, suits, pants, T-shirts; women's skirts, dresses, blouses and blazers; pants, slacks, jeans, capris, shorts; baby, toddler and kids clothes; boots, shoes, purses, belts, socks, undergarments; coats, vests, sweaters, hats, caps, mittens and gloves; bedding, towels, backpacks, duffels.
Donations of clothing and bedding gladly accepted. If possible, bring on Monday or Tuesday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Or use brown wooden drop off bin located behind church.
For more information, call 406-721-2780.