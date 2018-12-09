Bring joy to older adults in our community who may be suffering from social isolation and loneliness this holiday season. Community partners and Missoula Aging Services offer a festive way to help support their needs. “Giving trees” adorned with bright tags, bows and candy canes are available to make a donation in the amount of your choice toward a service that benefits older adults in Missoula County.
Each tag on a tree gives a suggested donation amount and what it will provide.
To participate, visit any of the sites, select a tag from the tree, and follow the instructions on the back. Sites partnering with MAS include:
• The Missoulian, 500 S. Higgins Ave.
• Missoula Aging Services, 337 Stephens Ave.
• Subaru of Missoula, 1600 Stephens Ave.
• Orange Street Food Farm, 701 S. Orange St.
• Burton’s Classic Hair, 3410 S. Reserve St.
• MSO Hub, 140 N. Higgins Ave.
• CAPS office, 127 W. Main St.
• County Administration Office, 199 W. Pine St.
• Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
• Missoula Aging Services, 337 Stephens Ave.
• Missoula Courthouse Rotunda, 200 W. Broadway
• Missoula Animal Control, 6700 Butler Creek Road
Giving Trees coincide with Subaru of America’s 2018 Subaru Share the Love® Event. During this annual campaign, Subaru of America will donate $250 to the customer's choice of participating charities for every new vehicle sold or leased from now until Jan. 2.
***
Christmas can be especially difficult for families whose children are facing life threatening illnesses; but on Tuesday, Dec. 11, with help from generous local sponsors, 33 families will have their Christmas wishes fulfilled. Through the Jadyn Fred Foundation, families have been matched with local sponsors to help them remove the financial burden they face this holiday, providing Christmas to those in need. The Jadyn Fred Christmas will have dinner, gifts for the families and even Santa will be there.
The Jadyn Fred Foundation was established to help provide financial assistance to families whose children are facing life-threatening illnesses; this year alone the Jadyn Fred Foundation has provided financial assistance to 123 families throughout the state of Montana, giving over $98,000 to those in need.
The community is invited to watch as children and families have their Christmas dreams come true, at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 11 at Zootown Church.
For questions or to RSVP, contact Lynn Fred at 406-370-2159.
***
Providence Saint Patrick Hospital, 500 W. Broadway, will host an AARP Smart Driver Course (formerly ’55 Alive) on Friday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This ALL NEW four hour, safe driving strategies class is designed for drivers age 50 and over; all drivers are welcome. There are no driving or written exams, and Montana mandates insurance discounts for qualified participants, age 55 and older.
The class fee is $15 for AARP members, $20 for non-members. All walk-ins are welcome, however, pre-registration is advised. To sign up, contact Marcure Insurances at 406-543-7184. Or, for further information, call Thom Ainsworth, State Coordinator, at 406-369-0149.