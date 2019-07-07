Recycling Works Inc. now collects from 200 houses and businesses. For those living outside of the current curbside pickup area, a summer event will be held July 21, from noon to 8 p.m. at Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway. Free buckets will be provided to those who sign up for regular recycling, and drop-off drink discounts offered of $1 off purchases under $20 and $2 for anything over.
Recycling Works is a benefit corporation under the nonprofit Missoula Interfaith Collaborative (MIC). Profits from Recycling Works go back to support MIC and the community through different housing and organizing initiatives.
For more information, visit https://recyclingworksmt.com/ and http://micmt.org/.
***
CASA for Kids is hosting a Superhero Fun Day on Sunday, July 28, at Flathead Lake Lodge from noon to 4 p.m. There will be food, music, face painting, bounce houses, a rock climbing wall, a dunk tank and much more. Come dressed as your favorite superhero, or invent a superhero. There will be a Superhero Costume Contest at 2 p.m., which will include prizes for children and adults. Special guests include everyday heroes like firefighters, police officers, hospital workers, nurses and more.
Admission is free.
Call 406-755-7208 or email dverardo@flatheadcasa.org with questions.
***
The Sweat Shop studio and Townsquare Media will be spinning on stationary bikes for 12 full hours to raise funds and awareness for The Tom Roy Youth Guidance Home. The event will take place in front of The Sweat Shop, 113 W. Broadway, on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Fifteen teams made up of DJs and staff from Alt 101.5, 96.3 The Blaze, 94.9 KYSS FM and 107.5 Zoo FM, along with local community members and business owners will cycle with the amazing Sweat Cycle instructors from The Sweat Shop. The public is invited to stop by to enjoy cotton candy, popcorn, snacks, games and to contribute to our cause. All proceeds will benefit The Tom Roy Youth Home.
The Tom Roy Youth Guidance Home is an eight-bed long-term group home that serves 16- to 18 year-old youth aging out of foster care who are in need of a structured living environment while they transition into adulthood.
Limited availability remains for businesses to become a Premier Sponsor and for individuals to join teams. Contact Bonnie Bell at 406-926-6533 or angel@alternativemissoula.com for more information.