Nonprofit: Great Bear Apple Drive starts Sunday

Western Cider’s Great Bear Apple Drive starts Sunday, Sept. 13, at the California St. tasting room. Western Cider is accepting apples from Sept. 13, until it reaches capacity.

For every 40 pounds of apples you bring to Western Cider, you will receive a $5 certificate for cider in return. The drive collects thousands of pounds of apples from around the area. Western Cider also teams up with The Great Bear Foundation to keep bears from scavenging apples in Missoula’s urban areas. Volunteer crews are organized to collect apples in the Rattlesnake area. 10% of proceeds from the beverage’s sale is donated back to the foundation.

After the apples are collected, they are pressed into juice, fermented, bottled, kegged, and eventually sold out of the tasting room and local markets. If you are in need of help collecting apples in your yard, contact gbf@greatbear.org. Apples can be brought into the tasting room from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-8 p.m. Saturday or noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. It is preferable your apples are contained in a fruit box. If you are bringing more than 200 pounds, arrange a separate time by emailing michael@westerncider.com.

