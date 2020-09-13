Nonprofit: Great Bear Apple Drive starts Sunday

Western Cider’s Great Bear Apple Drive starts Sunday, Sept. 13, at the California St. tasting room. Western Cider is accepting apples from Sept. 13, until it reaches capacity.
For every 40 pounds of apples you bring to Western Cider, you will receive a $5 certificate for cider in return. The drive collects thousands of pounds of apples from around the area. Western Cider also teams up with The Great Bear Foundation to keep bears from scavenging apples in Missoula’s urban areas. Volunteer crews are organized to collect apples in the Rattlesnake area. 10% of proceeds from the beverage’s sale is donated back to the foundation.
After the apples are collected, they are pressed into juice, fermented, bottled, kegged, and eventually sold out of the tasting room and local markets. If you are in need of help collecting apples in your yard, contact gbf@greatbear.org. Apples can be brought into the tasting room from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-8 p.m. Saturday or noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. It is preferable your apples are contained in a fruit box. If you are bringing more than 200 pounds, arrange a separate time by emailing michael@westerncider.com.
The following are upcoming American Red Cross blood donation opportunities. For more information call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
Missoula
Sept. 18: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., PEAK Health and Wellness, 5000 Blue Mountain Road.
Sept. 24: 1-6 p.m., Holy Spirit Parish, 130 S. Sixth St. E.
Sept. 29: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., University of Montana Continuing Ed Building, The University of Montana, 32 Campus Drive. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Missoula Community Blood Drive at Missoula County Fairgrounds, 1101 South Ave. W.
Sept. 30: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Missoula Community Blood Drive at the American Red Cross Donor Center, 2401 N. Reserve St. Suite 6-7.
Seeley Lake
Sept. 15: 11:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Mission Bible Fellowship, 3158 Highway 83.
Stevensville
Sept. 25: Noon-6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 216 College St.
Bigfork
Sept. 16: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Pope John Paul II Catholic Church, 195 Coverdell.
Kalispell
Sept. 21: 1-6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 400 W. California St.
Sept. 24: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., U.S. Forest Service Offices, 650 Wolfpack Way.
Sept. 30: 1-6 p.m., Kalispell Blood Donation Center, 126 N. Meridian Road.
Whitefish
Sept. 17: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., The Wave, 1250 Baker Ave.
Sept. 23: 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m., National Parks Realty, 601 Spokane Ave.
Polson
Sept. 16: 11 a.m.-4:15 p.m., St Joseph Medical Center, 6 13th Ave East.
Sept. 22: Noon-5 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 409 Fourth Ave East.
St. Ignatius
Sept. 15: Noon-6:15 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Main and Highway 93.
