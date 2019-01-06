Community Medical Center is hosting its health fair from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at the Cancer Center, 2837 Fort Missoula Rd.
Lab screenings include general health screen ($20); complete blood count, cholesterol, HDL, LDL, triglycerides, chemistry panel, TSH; lipid and glucose ($10): cholesterol, HDL, LDL, triglycerides, glucose; Vitamin D ($20). A 12 hour fast prior to the lab draw is required. You may take medications as normal and only drink water.
There will also be education information on high risk breast cancer, balance testing, cardiology, aging and disability, wound care, hyperbaric therapy, nutrition, dermatology, cancer screenings and body mass index.
For questions or more information, call 327-3911.
***
An AARP Smart Driver Safety Course is being offered on Friday, Jan. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Patrick Hospital, Conference Room 2, 500 W. Broadway. There are no tests or exams to be completed. The course is sponsored by AARP and the cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Call 543-7184 to register.
***
The following are upcoming American Red Cross blood donation opportunities. For more information call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
Charlo
Jan. 9: 12:30-6 p.m., Charlo High School, 405 First Ave. W.
Polson
Jan. 22: noon-5 p.m., United Methodist Church, United Methodist Church, 301 16th Ave. E.
Ronan
Jan. 24: 11 a.m.-4:45 p.m., St. Luke Community Hospital, 107 Sixth Ave SW.
Condon
Jan. 15: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Swan Valley Community Hall, Glacier Creek Road
Missoula
Jan. 7-8: 11:45 a.m.-6:45 p.m., Missoula Blood Donation Center, 2401 N. Reserve St. Suites 6 and 7.
Jan. 10: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Missoula City Offices, 435 Ryman St.
Jan. 11: 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Missoula Blood Donation Center; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Morrison Maierle, Inc., 1055 Mount Ave.
Jan. 12-13: 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Missoula Blood Donation Center.
Jan. 14: 11:45 a.m.-6:45 p.m., Missoula Blood Donation Center; 2-6:15 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 202 Brooks St.
Jan. 15: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., PayneWest Insurance, 2925 Palmer Suite B; 11:45 a.m.-6:45 p.m., Missoula Blood Donation Center.
Jan. 16: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Bretz RV & Marine, 4800 Grant Creek Road.
Jan. 18-21: 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Missoula Blood Donation Center.
Jan. 22: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Missoula Federal Credit Union, 3600 Brooks St.; 11:45 a.m.-6:45 p.m., Missoula Blood Donation Center; 1-6 p.m., Good Food Store, 1600 S. Third St. W.
Jan. 23: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Jesse Hall, University of Montana.
Jan. 25-27: 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Missoula Blood Donation Center.
Jan. 28-29: 11:45 a.m.-6:45 p.m., Missoula Blood Donation Center.
Jan. 29: 1-6 p.m., The Bicycle Hangar, 1801 Brooks, Suite B; 1- 6:15 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main.
Jan. 31: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Aerial Fire Depot, 5765 W. Broadway.
Darby
Jan. 21: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Darby High School, 209 School Drive.
Florence
Jan. 10: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Florence Volunteer Fire Department, 234 Holloway.
Hamilton
Jan. 8: 1-6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 275 Hattie Lane.