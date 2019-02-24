A free developmental and preschool screening clinic for children ages 0 to 5 will be held on Tuesday, March 5, from 9 a.m. to noon at DeSmet Elementary School. Screening includes gross motor, fine motor, language concepts, communication concepts,communication skills, hearing and vision screening.
To schedule an appointment call 549-4994.
Hellgate High School's chapter of Business Professionals of America is hosting "BINGO Blast for BPA" from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Rattlesnake Market and Cafe, 2501 Rattlesnake Dr.
The evening includes bingo and a silent auction. A portion of drinks sold will also benefit BPA.
For more information, email kellimaunder@gmail.com.
The team of cardiac surgeons, cardiologists, imaging specialists, nurses and researchers from the International Heart Institute of Montana at Providence St. Patrick Hospital will provide free public lectures on the latest advances in treating heart disease at the 2019 Heart Expo on Saturday, March 2. The lectures begin at 8 a.m. at the Broadway Building Conference Center at 500 W. Broadway. In addition, there will be displays and information booths on the many ways to stay heart healthy. This event welcomes nearly 1,000 participants each year.
From 7 to 11 a.m., participants can also participate in health screenings at a nominal price: lipid/glucose test $5; prostate specific antigen (PSA) test $10; thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) test $10; A1C test (blood glucose) $5. Payment is by cash or check only. For the most accurate results, individuals are asked not to do eat or drink anything 12 hours before the tests.
Lecture schedule: 8:05 a.m., "Do You Need an Electrophysiologist?" by Simone Musco, M.D. 9 a.m., "When Your Heart Skips a Beat — Everything You Need to Know About Atrial Fibrillation" by Eliza Panczyk, M.D. 9:55 a.m., "The Future of Heart Failure Diagnosis, Therapy and Management" by Brad Berry, M.D. 10:50 a.m., "Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement in the TAVR Era" by Stewart Long, M.D.
For information about the Heart Expo, please call the International Heart Institute at 406-329-5668 or visit Montana.Providence.org/HeartExpo.