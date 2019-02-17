Hellgate High School's chapter of Business Professionals of America is hosting "BINGO Blast for BPA" from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Rattlesnake Market and Cafe, 2501 Rattlesnake Dr.
Evening includes bingo and a silent auction. A portion of drinks sold will also benefit BPA.
***
A Missoula man broke his spine and lost the use of his legs last fall, and now a group of friends are auctioning off a custom Harley Davidson motorcycle to help him pay medical expenses.
An accident during a tree-thinning operation last September left Mike Manhardt with two broken vertebrae. His work partners acted quickly and first responders got him out of the woods safely so he could be life-flighted to Missoula. He underwent emergency spinal fusion surgery within hours at St. Patrick Hospital, and when he awoke he had some movement in his arms and no movement and faint feeling in his legs. He was transferred to Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado, for rehabilitation and has been working hard ever since to regain the things that most people take for granted every day.
“Mike Manhardt was seriously injured doing three things he loved; being outside, working with his hands, and being self-employed,” explained Jon Clarenbach, a co-owner of Western Cider who knows Manhardt from business school. “Mike’s the kind of guy that’s always been there to help without asking for anything in return.”
That’s why on Feb. 19, Western Cider will hold a celebration to raffle off a 2000 Harley Davidson XL 1200 Sportster motorcycle custom built by Number 8 Wire Motorcycles to help Manhardt buy a wheelchair-accessible van.
Clarenbach said the Manhardt is the kind of guy that has pitched in to help others his whole life.
“Mike has been a dear and helpful friend to so many in Missoula,” Clarenbach said. “He has helped businesses such as Vim & Vigr, Montgomery Distillery, Philipsburg Brewery, Harlequin Produce, Western Cider, Number 8 Wire Motorcycles, CM Manufacturing and many more.”
Items from those businesses and others will be available at next Tuesday’s party as well.
Raffle tickets are $50 each and sold at Western Cider, Rattlesnake Market & Cafe and online at https://events.helphopelive.org/event/4887/signup/.
The raffle and silent auction will take place Tuesday, Feb. 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Western Cider, 501 N. California St. in Missoula. See their Facebook event page at facebook.com/events/380256729438505/ for more details.
***
The Foundation for Community Health (FCH) is now accepting applications for its 2019 Healthcare Scholarship Program. Applications are open to seniors preparing to graduate high school in Missoula or Ravalli County who intend to pursue a career in a health-related field and meet the eligibility criteria. Applications and eligibility details are available at fchwmt.org/scholarships or by request at foundation@fchwmt.org or 406-926-2522. Applications are due no later than Wednesday, March 7 at 5 p.m. FCH’s minimum scholarship award is $1,000, with consideration of premier scholarships to select recipients.
The Foundation’s Healthcare Scholarship Program is in its 29th year, with generous donors having provided more than $440,000 in scholarship awards to 622 recipients to date. Past scholarship recipients have gone on to serve health care needs in Montana as well as throughout the U.S. and abroad. Donors provide encouragement and financial support for scholarship recipients aspiring to become the next generation of quality, compassionate health care providers. Dr. David Lechner is leading this year’s scholarship outreach. Supporters can give online at fchwmt.org/donate-now or contact Executive Director, Dorcie Dvarishkis, by email at dorcied@fchwmt.org or by phone at 406-926-2522. To learn more, visit fchwmt.org/scholarships.