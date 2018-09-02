Consumer Direct Care Network Hospice is offering a four-week/eight-session Hospice Volunteer Training from Sept. 11 through Oct. 4.
Training occurs on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hospice office at 100 Consumer Direct Way.
Training covers hospice care and philosophy, the volunteer’s role, family dynamics, physical and emotional aspects of death and dying, grief and bereavement.
The training prepares volunteers to be an integral part of the hospice support team and provide an extra level of care and comfort for patients and their families.
Individualized training is also available.
For information, contact Lou Ann Crowley, Volunteer Coordinator at 541-1800 or 369-5863.
An AARP Smart Driver class will be conducted on Friday, Sept. 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Providence St. Patrick Hospital Conference Center, 1500 W. Broadway. The class fee is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. There are no written exams or driving tests to be completed. Call 406-543-7184 to register.