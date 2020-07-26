Nonprofit: Lincoln clothing giveaway Aug. 3-5

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The annual Lincoln "Great Clothing Giveaway" will be held Aug. 2-6, in the Lincoln Community Hall.

Donations are the heart of the annual clothing giveaway, especially good winter coats. Donations must be clean, wearable clothing and can be dropped off on Sunday, Aug. 2, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Community Hall. Volunteers will begin sorting and displaying the clothing into easy to find categories.

The doors will be open for free shopping 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Aug. 3-5. On Thursday, Aug. 6, the remaining clothing to be donated to area thrift stores. Any help with transporting this extra clothing to your favorite thrift store will be appreciated.

For information, call Ginger Stocks at 406-362-3303 or 805-663-6033.

