The Missoula Lions Club annual Christmas Tree sale has kicked off at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.
Each year, proceeds from the sale of trees directly benefit local nonprofit organizations. As a result, in 2018 the Missoula Lions has been able to donate $13,875.00 (including $2,000 to the Missoula Food Bank, $2,000 to Watson Children’s Shelter, $1,000 to Meals on Wheels and $1,200 to the Salvation Army, among others), and $15,160 in support of eye exams and eye glasses for Missoula residents in need.
A variety of trees will be available, including Nordman, Frasier, Grand and Douglas Fir Trees. The tree lot will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Donations are being accepted for the annual Santa Socks program that delivers stockings to area veterans. The program is sponsored by United Veterans Council of Missoula and Ravalli Counties with the help of many veteran organizations and veteran supporters.
New pairs of socks and other small items to place in the socks can be dropped off at American Legion Post 27 Hall, 825 Ronan St., Monday through Friday during the day. Check or cash donations can be put in the American Legion Post 27 mail slot or mailed to them with the notation on the check “SANTA SOCKS.” You can email bluemountain@montana.com or call 719-661-4037 to have items picked up.