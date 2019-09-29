The Lolo Senior Citizens group is hosting a food drive for the Lolo Food Bank from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Harvest Foods.
All food collected will be delivered to the Lolo Food Bank. Non-perishable food only. For more information, contact Eileen Nelson at 529-1819.
***
AARP Smart Driver Safety Course is being offered on Friday, Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m .at St. Patrick Hospital Conference Room 1, 500 W. Broadway.
There are no tests or exams to be completed. The course is sponsored by AARP and the cost if $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Call 543-7184 to register.
***
The following are upcoming American Red Cross blood donation opportunities. For more information call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
Bigfork
Oct. 1: Noon-5:30 p.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 8559 Highway 35.
Kalispell
Oct. 4: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Kalispell City Hall Council Chamber, City Hall Council Chambers, 201 First Ave. E.
Oct. 9: 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Kalispell Elks Lodge, 1820 Highway 93 S.
Oct. 10: Noon-5:15 p.m., Kalispell Blood Donation Center, 126 N. Meridian Road.
Oct. 11: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Communities, 185 Crestline Ave.
Lakeside
Oct. 15: Noon-4:15 p.m., Lakeside QRU Community Hall, 201 Bills Road.
Charlo
Oct. 9: 12:30-6 p.m., Charlo High School, 405 First Ave. W.
Polson
Oct. 14: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Kwatuqnuk Resort, 49708 U.S. Highway 93.
Missoula
Oct. 1: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Consumer Direct Care Network, 100 Consumer Direct Way; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., onXmaps, 1925 Brooks St.
Oct. 2: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., PEAK Health and Wellness, 5000 Blue Mountain Road.
Oct. 3: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., United States Forest Service – Fort Missoula Combined, 26 Fort Missoula Road.
Oct. 7: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Department of Natural Resources, 2705 Spurgin Road.
Oct. 10: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Community Medical Center, 2827 Fort Missoula Road.
Oct. 14: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Patrick Hospital, 500 W. Broadway.
Oct. 15: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., University of Montana Jesse Hall; noon-6 p.m., PEAK Health and Wellness Downtown, 150 E. Spruce.
Hamilton
Oct. 3: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Bitterroot College, 103 S. Ninth St.
Oct. 8: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ravalli County Fairgrounds, 100 Old Corvallis Road; 1-6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 275 Hattie Lane.
Stevensville
Oct. 11: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Stevensville High School, 300 Park St.
Hot Springs
Oct. 7: 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Hot Springs High School, 325 Broadway.