Missoula High Schools are hosting a Speech and Debate Tournament November 15-16, at Sentinel High School with possible overflow to Hellgate High School if a large number of students participate.
In order to host a successful tournament, MCPS relies on the support of community judges. No experience is necessary to judge, but a judging clinic is offered Thursday, Nov. 7, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Sentinel High School.
For more information and to register to judge, visit missoulaspeechanddebate.com.
***
Community Cancer Care & Prevention will hold a free lung cancer lecture and screening.
The lecture, presented by Autum Howell, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, Community Physician Group - Pulmonology, will be held Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 4 to 5 p.m. at Community Cancer Care & Prevention (on the Community Medical Center campus). No registration is required.
Learn risk factors for lung cancer, who should be screened, benefits of screening at what to expect.
Community Physician Group, pulmonologist, Eric Stern, MD, will be providing free lung cancer screening consultations for men and women age 55 to 80 years of age with a history of smoking, who currently smoke or quit in the last 15 years, on Monday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Community Cancer Care & Prevention (on the CMC campus). Space is limited. Call 327-3914 to register.