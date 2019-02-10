Mended Little Hearts of Montana is holding a Heart Bash and FUNdraiser from 3 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 16 at The Barn on Mullan, 8500 Mullan Road.
This free, family friendly event is open to the public. Activities include games, crafts, music, silent auction, free balloon animals, face painting, photo booth, free dessert bar and information tables.
For more details, visit facebook.com/events/2296500140587312/.
***
Do you or someone you know need help paying for child care? Many families struggle to pay for child care because it is often the most expensive item in a family’s budget next to rent or mortgage. Contact Child Care Resources to see if you qualify for a scholarship at 406-728-6446 or go online to childcareresources.org.
***
Bethel Baptist Church, 1601 S. Sixth St. W., plans a free clothing giveaway from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19.
Choose from a variety of quality new and gently worn clothing for men, women, teens, children and infants including casual and professional clothes; skirts, dresses, blouses and blazers; pants, slacks, jeans, capris, shorts; coats, vests, sweaters, jackets; socks, undergarments; baby, toddler and kids clothes; men's shirts, suits, pants and T-shirts; boots, shoes, purses and belts; hats, scarves, mittens and gloves; bedding, packs, computer bags.
The Clothes Closet is regularly open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. each Tuesday.
For more information, call 406-721-2780.
***
Two $1,000 college scholarships are available for the 2019-20 school year to graduating high school seniors and enrolled college students from Missoula county.
Each scholarship will be awarded based on how well the 500-750 word essay addresses one of three topics: 1) Do you know several members of a culture different from your own? To what degree and in what ways are the two cultures similar? How are they different? 2) How do changes in laws pertaining to regulation of federal lands affect individual citizens of Montana; how would the same changes affect Montana businesses? Give examples to illustrate your stance on the issue. 3) What would be the pros and cons of requiring churches and other religious organizations to pay property taxes? Provide examples to support reasoning.
The authors of the two winning essays will notified by the end of May. Deadline for the essays is April 31.
Submit applications online at secularmissoula.org/scholarship-2019/.