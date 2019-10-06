The Missoula Family YMCA, Providence Health & Services Montana, and the University of Montana College of Health Professions and Biomedical Services are partnering together to host their annual Senior Health Fair on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Missoula Family YMCA, 3000 S. Russell St. Attendees can expect a variety of resources and services, including a lipid panel, A1Cs, bone density tests, PSAs, glucose tests, and more. Information about other health programs, such as group exercise classes, will also be available.
The 2019 Senior Health Fair is open to the public. Admission is free. Lab fees may apply. More information can be found at ymcamissoula.org/ or by calling 721-9622.
***
Foundation for Community Health is accepting applications in the fall 2019 cycle of its Health Grants Program. The Health Grants Program, made possible by earnings from permanent endowments and limited historical gifts, provides focused charitable support for health-related projects serving western Montanans proposed by nonprofit organizations and educational institutions. More than $150,000 has been awarded for the health projects of 21 nonprofit organizations throughout western Montana since the program’s inception in 2016.
The current grant cycle of the Health Grants Program offers funding in two target areas: Rehabilitation Services and Breast Health. Online or mailed applications and required materials will be accepted until Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 3 p.m. Further details on applicant eligibility, funding criteria and amounts, and the application form are available at fchwmt.org/health-grants-program.
Funding awards for the current grant cycle will be announced in December. Information regarding the next grant cycle will be released in spring of 2020. More information about the work of Foundation for Community Health can be found online at fchwmt.org or by calling 926-2522.
***
The Humane Society of Western Montana and Petworks are hosting a Wellness Clinic Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the East Missoula Community Center, 314 Montana Ave. The clinic is by appointment only and includes free wellness checks with a veterinary, vaccinations, microchip, ID tag, leash and collar.
Call 549-3934 to schedule an appointment.
***
The Sentinel High School class of 1970 is holding its 50th class reunion July 31-Aug. 1. For more information and to be added to the mailing list, call 207-4709.