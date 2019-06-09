The Missoula Southside Lions Club is having a social gathering and pizza party for prospective members on Wednesday, June 12, at 6 p.m. To learn more about Lions and how you can aid us in helping the less fortunate in our community, call Don at 251-3360 before Monday or Monty at 549-5406 for more details.
***
NAMI Missoula (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is offering a free seminar to inform and support people who have loved ones with a mental health condition from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Participants will learn about diagnoses, treatment, recovery, communication strategies, crisis preparation and NAMI resources.
To register email namimissoula@gmail.com or call 880-1013 and leave your name and phone number.
Details will be provided upon registration.
***
Bethel Baptist Church, 1601 S. Sixth St. W., plans a free clothing giveaway from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18.
Choose from a variety of quality new and gently worn clothing for men, women, teens, children and infants including casual and professional clothes; men's shirts, suits, pants, T-shirts; women's skirts, dresses, blouses and blazers; pants, slacks, jeans, capris, shorts; baby, toddler and kids clothes; boots, shoes, purses, belts, socks, undergarments; coats, vests, sweaters, hats, caps, mittens and gloves; bedding, towels, backpacks, duffels.
Donations of clothing and bedding gladly accepted. If possible, bring on Monday or Tuesday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Or use brown wooden drop off bin located behind church.
For more information, call 406-721-2780.
***
Soft Landing Missoula will host the 2019 World Refugee Day Community Celebration and soccer tournament on Sunday, June 16, at the Fort Missoula Regional Park soccer fields and pavilion. It includes 7-on-7 play with the World Cup Match bringing all of the champions together for the final game and concludes with a community celebration.
The free dinner will include an increased sampling of dishes from local refugee families as well as performances with plenty of room for audience participation.
The day begins at 10 a.m. and the final match scheduled for 4 p.m. Dinner and celebration gets underway at 5 p.m. This will include a Futpong tournament, a performance by the Congolese Choir, and dancing.
For more information visit softlandingmissoula.org/soccer-tournament/.
***
The Jadyn Fred Foundation is sponsoring a blood drive for Troy Ross from noon to 6:30 p.m. June 27, at Zootown Church, 3623 Brooks St.