NAMI Missoula (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is offering a free 12-week seminar to inform and support people who have loved ones with a mental health condition. Participants will learn about diagnoses, treatment, recovery, communication strategies, crisis preparation and other resources.
The seminar begins Tuesday evening, Sept. 10. Registration is required.
Call 406-880-1013 or email namimissoula@gmail.com. Details will be provided upon registration.
***
Messiah Lutheran Preschool, 3718 Rattlesnake Dr., is hosting an open house Thursday, Aug. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Come and see Messiah’s preschool indoor and outdoor learning facilities and meet the preschool instructor. Messiah’s multi-age preschool accepts children ages 3-5. Children must be potty-trained. Families may select a half-day program or a school-day program ending at 3 p.m.
For information, phone 406-396–6750 or 406-544-0036.
***
Our Savior Lutheran Preschool of Stevensville will host an open house barbecue on Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Families of children currently enrolled and those who wish to inquire about fall registration are welcome.
In a relaxed atmosphere parents and children can inspect the facility, meet the teachers, get acquainted with classmates, discuss the program and complete final paperwork and payments. Participants may come any time between 5 and 7 p.m. to this informal gathering. Everything will be supplied with no obligation to your family. Serving will begin at 6 p.m. RSVP to 406-777-5625 or 406-369-2536.
Preschool classes begin on Tuesday, Sept. 3, for 3-year-olds and Sept. 4, for 4-year-olds.
***
David Mirisch has returned to the area after four years away and is offering his free consultation services to any nonprofit in the state of Montana. Mirisch has helped charities of all sizes raise through the United States and other countries. Visit dmirisch.com or email david@dmirisch.com.