Nonprofit: 'Pay-it-Forward' campaign to benefit Watson Children's Shelter

HealthSource Chiropractic of Missoula has launched a "Pay-it-Forward" campaign to benefit Watson Children's Shelter to help with their fundraising needs. Due to COVID-19, the children's shelter has been forced to cancel its two largest fundraising events of the year.

Through the end of 2020, HealthSource of Missoula will be offering a $29 new patient exam, x-rays, and consultation. One hundred percent of the proceeds from these appointments will be donated to Watson Children's Shelter.

HealthSource has set a goal to raise at least $3,000 by the end of the year.

In order to reach this goal, HealthSource is encouraging patients to refer family, friends, and colleagues

John Hawley, owner of HealthSource of Missoula, said, "We are constantly trying to find ways to give back to the community and this was the perfect opportunity to help out such an amazing organization. Our goal is to help people get out of pain. In this case, that pain took the form of an amazing organization's inhibited fundraising ability."

In order to promote their campaign, HealthSource will be handing out small "Pay-it-Forward" tokens In their clinic, to be given to someone who could benefit from a new patient consultation.