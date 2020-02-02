Nonprofit: Preschool screening clinic Thursday

A free developmental and preschool screening clinic for children ages 0 to 5 will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 9 a.m. to noon at Alberton Elementary School. The screening includes gross motor, fine motor, language concepts, communication concepts, communication skills, hearing and vision screening.

ASSE International, a non-profit student exchange program, is seeking volunteers to serve as Area Representatives in your local community. ASSE offers qualified students from around the world, between the age of 15 and 18, the opportunity to spend a high school year or semester in the United States with a host family. The opportunity to study abroad and live with a host family is also offered to our American high school students between 15-18 years old. ASSE’s Area Representatives are the cornerstone of the organization, making all of this possible!