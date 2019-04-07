CVS, Colgate-Palmolive and the Starlight Children’s Foundation are asking CVS customers to recycle their used toothbrushes, empty toothpaste tubes and floss containers to help win a playground for a children’s hospital.
CVS customers are invited to shop their local retailer to replace and recycle their used oral care for a great cause. After replacing your toothbrush, simply visit the CVS promotion website at cvs.com/shop/content/colgate-recycle, and download a free shipping label and ship your oral care waste to TerraCycle for easy recycling. The state that collects the most waste will win a new playground, made from the recycled materials, that will be awarded to a Starlight Children’s Foundation member hospital.
***
Grizzly Peak Retirement Community, 3600 American Way, will host two Smart Driver Safety Courses on Tuesday, May 14, from 1 to 5 p.m. and on Wednesday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This all new four hour, safe driving strategies classes are designed for drivers age 50 and over; all drivers are welcome. There are no driving tests or written exams and, Montana mandates insurance discounts for qualified participants.
The class fee is $15 for AARP members, $20 for non-members. Due to limited seating, pre-registration is advised. To sign-up, call Debbie Michalik at 721-2292 or, for further information, contact Thom Ainsworth, Driver Safety State Coordinator at 369-0149.