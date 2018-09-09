American Made Tattoo, 234 W. Front St., is holding its second annual Semi Colon Tattoo Day fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept., 12, at 234 W. Front St.
The event is being held during National Suicide Awareness Week with all proceeds to benefit MLMC a.k.a. "Joey's Place". Semi colon tattoos will be done on a first come first served basis with a minimum donation of $20 and a suggested donation of $50.
Last year's event raised $4,700 to help MLMC begin its mission of bringing the Missoula community together and changing the stigma behind mental illness and suicide. The goal this year is to exceed last year's total. Even if you don't want a tattoo you can help by purchasing stickers, wristbands and T-shirts, which will be available at the event.
For more information, call Corey Grace, president, American Made Tattoo at 406-728-3830 or Michael Connell, founder, Missoula Life Maintenance Center, 406-546-4573.
***
NAMI Missoula and Project Tomorrow present “Out of the Darkness: Voices of Hope” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at The Public House, 130 E. Broadway.
Local authors will read poetry and prose to shine a light on the darkness of depression and despair. This event is part of Project Tomorrow’s “Suicide Prevention Week”; it is free and open to the public.
Call 406-880-1013 for additional information or if you would like to participate.