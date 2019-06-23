Big Brothers Big Sisters of Missoula is holding silent auctions to help liquidate its remaining assets. There will be prizes from local business and opportunity to save on summer activities. The auctions will be held from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, June 28, at First Interstate Bank Downtown, 101 E. Front St. and 2-9 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at KettleHouse Brewing Co. Southside, 602 Myrtle St.
***
"Fundraisers Flamingling" will be held from 4:30- to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Western Cider, 501 N. California. St.
The gathering is a chance to get to know other fundraisers and hear about the Western Montana Fundraisers Association (WMFRA) developments.
No RSVP is necessary and you don’t have to be a member to come. Visit facebook.com/events/444536896366548/.
***
Registration is open for the 2019/2020 school year at of Our Savior Lutheran Church Preschool in Stevensville.
Many slots are already taken, but if you have a child who is 3 or 4-years-old before Sept. 10, contact Joyce Andrade at 406-369-2536, or call the church at 406-777-5625, between 9 a.m. and noon, Mondays-Thursdays.
***
The new Boys and Girls Club of the Flathead Reservation will host the third annual Native Youth Tech Camp in Ronan July 8-12. The venue houses a computer center and serves as a central facility for Native students. The Native Youth Tech Camp aims to build technology skills, inspire students and explore future opportunities.
Native professionals and IT experts from Intel, the Washington Companies, Watershed Education Network and Tribal entities will lead the camp’s sessions that cover nearly every facet of technology, from gaming design to environmental data analysis. The free camp is open to Native high school students (entering freshmen through graduating seniors) and does not require previous technology training.
Registration is currently open at tech4good.skc.edu. For registration assistance, contact Yolanda Matt at SKC, 406-275–4828 or 406-544–4854.