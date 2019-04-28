Watson Children's Shelter and Montana Rail Link are sponsoring the 19th annual Bike for Shelter at Community Medical Center on Saturday, May 11, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The event includes a 2-mile and an 10-mile bike ride plus a bike rodeo where participants can earn a medal. After the ride, enjoy a barbecue lunch, snow cones, face painting, carnival games, rock wall, bounce houses, petting zoo, music and more. Most importantly, by attending this event, participants are helping Watson Children's Shelter provide a safe and nurturing home to abused and neglected Montana children.
For more event information, including a detailed event schedule, route map, fundraising, and volunteer opportunities, visit our website at https://watsonchildrensshelter.org/.
***
Consumer Direct Care Network Hospice is offering an eight session Hospice Volunteer Training during the month of May from May 1 through May 29.
Training occurs on Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. at The Living Center, 57 Main St., Stevensville.
Training covers Hospice care and philosophy, the volunteer’s role, family dynamics, physical and emotional aspects of death and dying, grief and bereavement.
The training prepares volunteers to be an integral part of the hospice team and provide an extra level of care and comfort for patients and their families.
Individualized training is also available.
For information contact Lou Ann Crowley, Volunteer Coordinator at 541-1800 or 369-5863.
***
Watson Children’s Shelter was awarded the Non-profit of the Year Award by the Montana Children’s Trust Fund. Watson Children’s Shelter (WCS) received this award for their commitment to community collaboration and partnership in developing and implementing their new Healthy Foundations - Family Support Program and for their long history of supporting Montana children.
Watson Children’s Shelter has been dedicated to providing a safe, nurturing home for over 42 years for children who have experienced abuse, neglect, abandonment or family crisis. While their primary responsibility is to provide emergency shelter, WCS is so much more — it is a home that provides safety while also addressing each child’s emotional, physical, cognitive, health and developmental needs, ensuring healthy outcomes.
For more information, visit watsonchildrensshelter.org.
***
The following are upcoming American Red Cross blood donation opportunities. For more information call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
Charlo
May 15: 12:30-6 p.m., Charlo High School, 405 First Ave. W.
Polson
May 21: Noon-5 p.m., Church of Latter-day Saints, 1202 Fourth Ave. E.
Superior
May 23: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Superior Area Ambulance Center, corner of Brooklyn and Fifth Ave. E.
Missoula
May 2: 9 a.m.-3:15 p.m., Big Dipper Ice Cream, 631 S. Higgins Ave.
May 3: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Missoula Gives, 415 N. Higgins Ave.
May 6: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Missoula Organization of Realtors, 724 Burlington.
May 7: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., United States Forest Service - Fort Missoula Combined, 26 Fort Missoula Road.
May 14: Noon-6 p.m., PEAK Health and Wellness Downtown, 150 E. Spruce.
May 15: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., PEAK Health and Wellness, 5000 Blue Mountain Road.
May 21: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Missoulian, 500 S. Higgins Ave.
May 23: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Community Medical Center, 2827 Fort Missoula Road; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Missoula City Offices, 435 Ryman.
Seeley Lake
May 7: 11:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Mission Bible Fellowship, 3158 Hwy 83.
Corvallis
May 1: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ravalli Electric Co-Op, 1051 Eastside Highway.
May 4: 9:30 a.m.-3:45 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 957 Eastside Highway.
Darby
May 22: 1:30-6:30 p.m., Darby Community Clubhouse, 106 N. Main.
Florence
May 15: 2-7 p.m., Florence-Carlton High School, 5602 Old Highway 93.
Hamilton
May 1: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Marcus Daly Hospital, 1200 Westwood Drive.
May 14: 1-6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 275 Hattie Lane.
Stevensville
May 10: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Stevensville High School, 300 Park St.
Noxon
May 7: 1-6 p.m., Noxon High School, 300 Noxon Ave.
Plains
May 22: Noon-5:30 p.m., Plains VFW Hall, 201 W. Lynch.
Thompson Falls
May 21: Noon-5:45 p.m., Elks Lodge, 2519 Industrial Way.