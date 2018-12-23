The following are upcoming American Red Cross blood donation opportunities. For more information call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
Charlo
Jan. 9: 12:30-6 p.m., Charlo High School, 405 First Ave. W.
Polson
Jan. 3: 11:30 a.m.-3:45 p.m., St Joseph Medical Center, 6 13th Ave. E.
Condon
Jan. 15: 1-6 p.m., Swan Valley Community Hall, Glacier Creek Road.
Missoula
Dec. 24: 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Missoula Blood Donation Center, 2401 N. Reserve St. Suites 6 and 7; 8 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Patrick Hospital, 500 W. Broadway.
Dec. 26: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Southgate Mall, 2901 Brooks.
Dec. 27: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Properties 2000, 1200 S. Reserve St.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Missoula Blood Donation Center.
Dec. 28-31: 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Missoula Blood Donation Center.
Dec. 31: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Best Buy, 2640 N. Reserve St.
Jan. 4-6: 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Missoula Blood Donation Center.
Jan. 5: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ace Hardware, 2301 Brooks St.
Jan. 7-8: 11:45 a.m.-6:45 p.m., Missoula Blood Donation Center.
Jan. 10: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Missoula City Offices, 435 Ryman.
Jan. 11: 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Missoula Blood Donation Center; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Morrison Maierle, Inc., 3011 Palmer St.
Jan. 12-14: 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Missoula Blood Donation Center.
Jan. 14: 2-6:15 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 202 Brooks St.
Jan. 15: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., PayneWest Insurance, 2925 Palmer, Suite B; 11:45 a.m.-6:45 p.m., Missoula Blood Donation Center.
Florence
Jan. 10: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Florence Volunteer Fire Department, 234 Holloway.
Hamilton
Jan. 8: 1-6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 275 Hattie Lane.
Stevensville
Dec. 28: noon-6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 216 College St.
Victor
Jan. 3: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Victor High School, 425 Fourth Ave.
Jan. 8: 1-6:30 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, Fifth and A Streets.
Plains
Dec. 27: 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Plains VFW Hall, 201 W. Lynch.
Thompson Falls
Dec. 28: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., St William Catholic Church, 416 Preston Ave.
***
A free developmental and preschool screening clinic for children ages 0-5 in the Bonner and Potomac School Districts will be held Friday, Jan. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon and for children in the Clinton School District from 1 to 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment at Bonner Elementary School, call 258-6151 and for the Clinton School, call 406-825-3113. The screening includes gross motor, fine motor, speech and language, developmental concepts, hearing and vision screening.